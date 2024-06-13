THE SABBATH GIRL: A NEW MUSICAL to Have Off Broadway Premiere at 59E59 Theaters

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Penguin Rep Theatre will present the Off-Broadway premiere of A Sabbath Girl: A New Musical, with book by Cary Gitter, lyrics by Neil Berg and Cary Gitter, music by Neil Berg, and conceived and directed by Joe Brancato Performances will begin Tuesday, July 23, 2024, for a limited engagement through September 1, 2024, at 59E59 Theaters - Theater A.

In The Sabbath Girl, Angie Mastrantoni has a lot going for her: her own art gallery, a new apartment, but not much time for romance … until a neighbor unexpectedly knocks on her door. A sparkling new musical about big-city life and the possibility of finding love when you’re least looking for it – maybe even right down the hall.” The Sabbath Girl had its world premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY this past May.

The cast of The Sabbath Girl is Marilyn Caserta ( Six -Theatre World Award), Diana DiMarzio (The Visit, Sweeney Todd), Rory Max Kaplan (Jersey Boys, A Bronx Tale), Lauren Singerman (Caroline, Or Change, Forbidden Broadway) and Max Wolkowitz (Indecent, My Name is Asher Lev).

The creative team is Christopher and Justin Swader (set design), Gregory Gale (costume design), Jamie Roderick (lighting design), and Kwamina Biney (sound design), Buffy Cardoza(properties), Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (musical supervision & arrangements), Matthew Lowy(musical direction), Alex Wise (orchestrations), Ryan Kasprzak (movement consultant). The production stage manager is Michael Palmer.

“After the success of the original play The Sabbath Girl, it was hard to put those wondrous characters to bed,” shares Mr. Brancato. “I believed each had a heart to be further embraced, and a song to be heard. I brought the gifted Cary Gitter and the immensely talented Neil Berg together, of course in the true Italian and Jewish traditions of over a family meal, to introduce my hope to bring such a musical to life. What followed was a most joyous collaboration and productive journey as we joined forces with Wendy Bobbitt Cavett, resulting in what you will see and hear tonight!”

The Sabbath Girl will play the following performance schedule: Tuesday-Friday at 7pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 7pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Please note: There is no performance on Friday, July 26.

Tickets are priced at $66-$86 (incl. a $6 fee) and may be purchased online “First Look” tickets are $27 for the July 23 & 24 performances and $38 for the preview performances on Thursday, July 25, Saturday July 27 (both performances) and Sunday, July 28 at 2pm.

Tickets may also be purchased in person at the 59E59 Theaters box office 12 – 6pm daily or by phone at 646-892-7999.

Penguin Rep Theatre is a Co-Op Resident Company at 59E59 Theaters and recently produced Robert Montano’s Small which was nominated for both Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Resident Companies return consistently to produce premieres, reach new audiences, and build a loyal following for their work at 59E59 and beyond.

