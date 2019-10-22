THE OFFICE! Musical Parody Announces January 2020 Closing Date
Right Angle Entertainment, producers of the Off-Broadway sensation, The Office! A Musical Parody, today announced that the unauthorized send-up of the hit TV series will end its NYC run on Monday, January 13, 2020. At the time of its closing, the show will have run for 16 months and played 402 performances - an achievement for an Off-Broadway production. Fans from all over the globe have made the trek to New York to see their favorite characters skewered in this spoof that Mashable calls "a boisterous, rejuvenating escape from reality that'll fill the void in your heart." The production runs in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway.
"Working with Tobly, Bob and Assaf on The Office! A Musical Parody has been a joy," says Right Angle Entertainment Vice President Jim Lanahan. "We're very thankful to have found a loyal audience in New Yorkcity and run for sixteen months. Closing the New York production is bittersweet, of course, but we look forward to bringing the title to an even greater audience as the North American Tour crisscrosses Canada and the United States now through Summer 2020."
The wildly popular spoof of the hit TV series features a cast that includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Noah Jermain, Lilli Babb, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, and Sara Kase.
The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. Scenic designer is Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer is Alex Stevens, sound designer is Matthew Fischer and costume designer is Dustin Cross.
Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater. Their latest collaboration, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, opens November 15 at The Jerry Orbach Theater.
Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical, digital and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: The Office! A Musical Parody (New York City and National Tour), FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Nashville and National Tour), Heather McMahan: The Farewell Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Sasha Velour's Smoke & Mirrors Tour, Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley, Family Feud Live: Celebrity Edition Tour, and The Price is Right LIVE! among others.
The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. Tickets are $37 - $79 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office directly at 212-921-7862. Premium VIP Tickets ($79 value) include a meet and greet with the cast after the show, as well as photos on stage at Dunder Mifflin.
In honor of National Boss Day, the show is currently offering discounted tickets with special codes BOSS which takes 20% off premium tickets ($79) and MANAGER, which takes 20% off general tickets ($59).
For more information on performance dates and times, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com or follow the show on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for exclusive behind-the-scenes content.