THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Extends Through January 19th

Dunder Mifflin will remain open for funny business! Right Angle Entertainment, producers of the Off-Broadway sensation, The Office! A Musical Parody, today announced that the unauthorized send up of the hit TV series will extend through January 19, 2020. The extension will take place just as the show celebrates its one-year mark, a significant milestone for an Off-Broadway production.

The musical is one of the most successful Off-Broadway shows currently running - performing to full houses at nearly every performance and having shattered all Theater Center box office records in a single week by taking in nearly double that of any previous show, including the 11-year run of The Fantasticks. Fans from all over the globe have made the trek to New York to see their favorite characters skewered in this spoof that Mashable calls "a boisterous, rejuvenating escape from reality that'll fill the void in your heart." The production runs in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center, 1627 Broadway.



The wildly popular spoof of the hit TV series features a cast that includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron, Chase McCall, Tom McGovern, Taylor Coriell, Katie Johantgen, Kat Moser, Rita Posillico, Kevin Harris Bruce, Patrick Swailes Caldwell, and Sara Kase.



"Sprinkles and I are very happy to be celebrating our one year anniversary together Off-Broadway," says Katie Johantgen who plays uptight cat lady Angela. "What's made this past year most exciting is that fans across the globe have been incredibly supportive on social media. It's been amazing!"

The Office! A Musical Parody features a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith, music by Assaf Gleizner and direction and choreography by Donald Garverick. Scenic designer is Josh Iacovelli, lighting designer is Alex Stevens, sound designer is Matthew Fischer and costume designer is Dustin Cross.



Bob and Tobly McSmith (Writers) are distinguished gentlemen who met while applying for jobs at the Dippin' Dots in the mall. They did not get the job but went on to create the following masterpieces: FRIENDS! The Musical Parody, Bayside! The Saved by the Bell Musical, Full House! The Musical (Starring Perez Hilton), Katdashians! The Musical, Showgirls! The Musical and JonBenet! Murder Mystery Theater.



Right Angle Entertainment (Producer) specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of live theatrical and concert events. RAE's proud roster includes: the world premiere of The Office! A Musical Parody in New York City, FRIENDS! The Musical Parody North American Tour, Cat & Nat #MomTruths Tour, Disney's Dance Upon A Dream, One Woman Sex and the City, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Family Feud: Celebrity Edition Tour, The Price is Right LIVE! and Elvis and Me: An Evening with Priscilla Presley among others.



The Office! A Musical Parody is currently running at the Jerry Orbach Theatre at 210 West 50th Street in New York City. Tickets are $37 - $79 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling the box office directly at 212-921-7862. Premium VIP Tickets ($79 value) include a meet and greet with the cast after the show, as well as photos on stage at Dunder Mifflin.



For more information on performance dates and times, visit the website at theofficemusicalparody.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You