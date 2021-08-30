THE LAST NIGHT AT THE OKI DOG to be Presented as Part of the 2021 Broadway Bound Theatre Festival

244 Productions will present "The Last Night of the Oki Dog," a new play by Jeff Smith and Len Wechsler, part of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival (BBTF) 2021 which will be held at Theatre Row (Theatre 2) 410 West 42nd Street (Between 9th & Dyer Avenues). There will be three (3) performances: Wednesday, September 22 @ 2pm; Thursday, September 23 @ 8pm; Saturday, September 25 @ 5pm. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased here. Tickets can also be purchased at the Theatre Row box office or by calling Spektrix at (646) 741-5110. For further information, visit www.broadwayboundfestival.com.

On a warm December night in 1985 West Hollywood, the Oki Dog, infamous hangout for runaways and misfits, is forced to close. For Twilight and her friends, this means the uprooting of all that they know: their friendships, their makeshift home, even their hopeful Hollywood dreams. As Twilight clings to the only real family she's ever known, their last night together forces a reckoning with the past and hesitant steps towards an uncertain future - one in which their security, relationships and very lives remain in doubt.

Directed by Christopher Scott (The Glass Menagerie, Aristophanes' Lysistrata), the cast features Kara Arena (A Midsummer Night's Dream), Alina Carson, Joseph Elliot Rodriguez, John DeFilippo (J Ceez -Julius Caesar), Mirko Faienza, Evan Leone (Skin in the Game), Amir Malaklou (Secret in the Eyes, Argo), Alex Might (Cory & Smins Love Conquers the Earth) and William Valles (David's Play). The stage manager is Sarah Herdrich.

The creative team is: Josh Iacovelli (Set Design), Eric Norbury (Lighting Design), Avery Reed (Costume Design), and Julian Evans (Sound Design). Casting by Stephanie Klapper Casting. General Management by Starry Night Productions (Donna Trinkoff).