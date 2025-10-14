THE HONEY TRAP Extended for Two Weeks at Irish Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irish Repertory Theatre will present a two-week extension for the New York Premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann. Directed by Matt Torney (The White Chip), The Honey Trap began previews September 17, 2025, on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage (132 West 22nd Street), and opened September 28. Previously set to close November 9, The Honey Trap will now run through November 23, 2025.

Belfast, 1979. At the height of the Troubles, two off-duty British soldiers think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts. But what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The cast of The Honey Trap includes Tony & Olivier Award nominee Michael Hayden (Judgment at Nuremberg, Carousel, Cabaret), Doireann Mac Mahon (Corruption), Daniel Marconi (Sweeney Todd), Samantha Mathis (33 Variations), Molly Ranson (Prayer for the French Republic), Harrison Tipping (Up The Town), and Annabelle Zasowski (“Evil”).

The Honey Trap features set design by Charlie Corcoran (The Weir), lighting design by Michael Gottlieb (The Weir), costume design by Sarita Fellows (One of the Good Ones), sound design by James Garver (Doubt), hair and wig design by Tommy Kurzman (House of McQueen), and properties by Nicole Rozanski (Irishtown). April Ann Kline (A Child’s Christmas in Wales) serves as Production Stage Manager, with Pamela Brusoski (Aristocrats) as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA.