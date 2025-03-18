THE GREAT PRIVATION Extends at Soho Rep Through Late March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Soho Rep has added two performances to its U.S. premiere production of Nia Akilah Robinson’s The Great Privation (How to flip ten cents into a dollar), directed by Evren Odcikin. The Soho Rep production marks both Robinson and Odcikin's Off-Broadway debuts and is the U.S. premiere of Robinson's haunting and mordantly funny appraisal of the value of our bodies in death. Performances now take place through March 26 in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater at Playwrights Horizons. See what the critics are saying about the production HERE.

You think, we carry our ancestors with us? No. I do think there are hints they leave for us though. In our walk. Or maybe I don’t know. In the soil. I don’t know. 1832: a mother and daughter stand vigil behind the African Baptist Church in Philadelphia at the grave of a recently deceased loved one. Today, on the same grounds: another strangely familiar mother and daughter work as counselors at what is now a sleepaway camp. Timelines collide, horrors are buried and revealed, but love never lacks.

The Great Privation (How to flip ten cents into a dollar) is a darkly comic play about our nation’s long practice of harming Black bodies in the name of scientific progress, our responsibility to time, and the role joy plays in living with a history we cannot change.

Soho Rep’s production brings together Tony-nominated actress Crystal Lucas-Perry and current Juilliard MFA student Clarissa Vickerie as both the 1830s Philadelphian and contemporary Harlemite mother and daughter pairs at the center of the play. Vickerie has in the past two years become a consistent collaborator of Robinson. Rounding out the cast are Holiday and Miles G. Jackson, who also play two parts across two different time periods. Holiday makes his Off-Broadway debut after recently graduating from the Geffen School of Drama at Yale, and plays the roles of Janitor and Cuffee; and Miles G. Jackson plays John and John.

