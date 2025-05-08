THE GOLDEN IBBURS by Cyndi Feinman to be Presented at The New York Theater Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Theater Festival will present the premiere of playwright Cyndi Feinman's The Golden Ibburs. David Golden is at a pivotal moment in his life, torn between his father’s dying wish to take over the family’s used car dealership and his own dreams for the future. As he navigates these competing pressures, he unexpectedly becomes entangled in relationships with two different women. This insightful new play, inspired by the Yiddish opera, Shulamis, skillfully explores the intricate nature of commitment issues, all set against the haunting presence of family ghosts at the dealership. It weaves together humor and heartfelt emotion, creating a compelling and rich narrative.

The Golden Ibburs was recently selected for the University of Idaho’s First Bite Play Reading Series, directed by Jere Hodgins. This play emerged through multiple workshops in the playwright’s MFA playwriting class at the University of Idaho. Excitingly, it has also been invited for a fully staged World Premiere production in Spring 2025 at the New York Theater Festival. To enrich the work, the playwright collaborated with several dramaturgs specializing in Jewish mysticism, elevating the play's depth and thematic resonance.

Cyndi Feinman (she/her) is an emerging playwright known for her innovative storytelling and vibrant characters. She is a member playwright at Westchester Collaborative Theater, the New Play Exchange, and the Playwrights Center. Her play The Golden Ibburs has undergone multiple workshops, garnering attention with a prestigious invitation to the New York Theater Festival's Spring Fest. Additionally, it was selected for the University of Idaho's First Bite Play Reading Series, which Jere Hodgin directed. Cyndi's work, Bzzz, showcases her talent for collaborative creation, developed through improvisational excercises with professional actors. This play has earned a spot for a fully staged World Premiere production at the Tank and a virtual performance at the Rogue Theatre Festival. Cyndi's dynamic storytelling has also been highlighted through readings at venues such as Theater for the New City in NYC during the Dream Up Festival, the White Plains Public Library, and Artistree Community Theater. Through her work, Cyndi continues to impact contemorary theater significantly.



The Golden Ibburs will be performed on Thursday June 26th at 9:00 pm, Saturday, June 28th at 12:00 pm and Sunday June 29th @ 8:30 pm. Saturday, October 20th and runs for 12 performances through November 4th. Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8PM, Sundays at 3PM, with additional Saturday matinees on October 27th and November 3rd at 2PM.

The cast for The Golden Ibburs will feature Sean Gordon*, Elise Hansen, Dan Lerner, Phyllis Lindy*, Candace Matthews, and Heather Violanti.

(*Equity member appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association)

