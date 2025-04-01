THE BATTLE OF BLYTHE ROAD - IN CONCERT To Be Presented As Part Of Prospect Musicals Ignite Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This April, On The Quays will present The Battle of Blythe Road - In Concert, the debut musical from Hannah Fairchild, the acclaimed singer/songwriter behind the art punk band Hannah vs The Many as part of Prospect Musicals IGNITE Festival at the Baruch Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 10th at 7:30pm. Inspired by CBGBs-era punk and Broadway classics like Assassins and Godspell, Blythe Road is a one-act rock musical based loosely on the artists and weirdos of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn.

On a Thursday night on the brink of disaster at the turn of some century, eight friends meet at a bar. They think they can do magic. They think they can see the future. They think they can save the world. Their motives for these goals aren't always based in philanthropy.

From dusk until dawn, their belief in themselves, their faith in mysticism, and their relationships with one another will rupture. However, one of the most feared cards in the tarot deck tells us that sometimes things need to fall apart in order to heal. An exploration of faith, social progress, and humanity's desire to find explanations for the world around them, The Battle of Blythe Road examines our determination to get in our own way - and asks what we can do to escape the cycles of history.

The concert will feature performances by Abby Ahmad (9 Parts of Desire), Tsebiyah Mishael Derry (Leaving the Blues), Hannah Fairchild (RENT), Jonathan Gabriel (Mozart: Her Story), Rebecca Hart (SWEAT), Jessie MacBeth (Xena: Warrior Musical), Joseph Spinelli (American Idiot), and Donté Wilder (RENT); Music Direction by Keiji Ishiguri (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), and Direction by Barrie Gelles (The Gallery Players).

Prospect Musicals, the acclaimed NYC-based company dedicated to producing new musicals is celebrating their 25th year with a new multi-year residency at the Baruch Performing Arts Center, beginning with the IGNITE Concert Festival. Events will showcase work-in-process musicals by new voices, create dialogue around the art form of musical theater, and celebrate the legacy of Prospect alumni artist work. Over 25 years, Prospect Musicals has mounted full productions of nearly 40 new musicals, as well as presented hundreds of concerts, readings, and developmental labs, affirming the organization's place as one of NYC's foremost incubators of new musical theater talent. In addition to Prospect's musical premieres, they have produced new plays and numerous "revisals" and re-inventions of classic works. Productions have included the Drama Desk nominated off-Broadway premiere of Justin Huertas' Lizard Boy, and the Drama Desk nominated productions of Einstein's Dreams, and The Hello Girls.

On The Quays, founded in September 2016 by a group of artists from varying backgrounds, is an international production company based in New York City. Dedicated to creating and producing work in theatre, film, and digital media, OTQ is inspired to tell relevant and engaging stories. They believe that collaboration is at the heart of all good artistic ventures and are committed to sharing perspectives that promote equality, empathy, and understanding.

Productions include RENT at Cas Di Cultura, Aruba's National Theatre, (premiere production in Aruba), the world premiere of STOP/OVER by Gary Duggan at The Chocolate Factory for Dublin Fringe (2018), (this production was nominated for five Regional Broadway World Awards), the short film FLOAT (co-production with Believe LTD.), Play & a Pint play reading series, #howaboutlove concert series (Various Venues) & The Quay Players, a curated annual film screening.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.prospectmusicals.org/ignite-concert-festival-2025

Comments