THE ANTELOPE PARTY Extends Off-Broadway

Dutch Kills Theater has announced an extension of its acclaimed New York Premiere of 2018 Weissberger Award for Playwriting nominee THE ANTELOPE PARTY by Eric John Meyer. It is directed by 2017 Lucille Lortel Award winner Jess Chayes (HOME/SICK, Half Moon Bay) with dramaturgy by Sarah Lunnie (What the Constitution Means to Me, Grand Horizons, Hillary and Clinton, A Doll's House Part 2). Performances will now run through December 4 at The Wild Project.

In THE ANTELOPE PARTY, five friends gather weekly to revel in their love of the children's cartoon My Little Pony. But they soon find themselves caught between their innocent Brony role playing game and an increasingly dangerous outside world that keeps changing the rules. Eric John Meyer's comic drama wrestles with the importance of community and the dangers of our need to belong.

THE ANTELOPE PARTY stars Will Dagger (NYT Critic's Pick Among the Dead with Ma-Yi), Quinn Franzen (Threesome at 59E59), Lindsley Howard (Ed Iskander's The Mysteries at The Flea), Anna Ishida (Beowulf: A Thousand Years of Baggage), Edward Mawere (The New Group's one in two by Donja R. Love), and Caitlin Morris (Minor Character at The Public's Under the Radar) with sets by Yu-Hsuan Chen (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, Nomad Motel), lighting by Cha See (What To Send Up When It Goes Down), sound by Asa Wember (Seagullmachine), costumes by Kate Fry (Burn This on Broadway), fight direction by Alex J. Gould (Agnes at 59E59) and props by Brian Bernhard (Leap and the Net Will Appear).

THE ANTELOPE PARTY is available from Broadway Play Publishing and selections from the play are featured in the 2019 editions of both The Best Women's Monologues and The Best Men's Monologues from Applause.

THE ANTELOPE PARTY runs through December 4. Performances are Tuesday - Friday at 8pm; Saturday & Sunday at 3pm & 8pm. (Note: No performances November 23 - 26.) The Wild Project is located at 195 E. 3rd Street between Aves A & B. Tickets are $20 - $55 at www.theantelope.party