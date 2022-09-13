THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES Returns Tonight!

The 24 Hour Plays welcome new and returning artists alike for Season Three, Episode Six of The 24 Hour Plays: VIral Monologues tonight.

A new group of actors and writers pair to create pieces written, rehearsed and recorded in 24 hours. From 6PM ET, these monologues will be published on Instagram and Twitter @24hourplays every 15 minutes. More information at 24hourplays.org/viral-monologues.

Performers include Josh Adams, Maddie Corman, Sabina Friedman-Seitz, Alice Kors, Elizabeth Marvel, Bruce McCulloch and Jon Rua. Writers are Joshua Conkel, David Hull, Jen Kim, Cat Miller, Quentin Nguyen-duy, christopher oscar peña and Reynaldo Piniella.

Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 400 new free-to-view theater pieces that have been viewed millions of times. Actors and writers from across the American arts and entertainment industry have come together to write, rehearse, perform and produce new works in just 24 hours. The incredible lineup of luminaries who have written and performed for the Viral Monologues includes Alan Arkin, Wayne Brady, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Broderick, David Cross, Hugh Dancy, Andre De Shields, Daveed Diggs, Dagmara Domínczyk, Rachel Dratch, Minnie Driver, Jesse Eisenberg, Raul Esparza, Marcia Gay Harden, Santino Fontana, Tavi Gevinson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ethan Hawke, William Jackson Harper, Daniel Dae Kim, Richard Kind, Aja Naomi King, David Lindsay-Abaire, Kenneth Lonergan, Vella Lovell, Zosia Mamet, Alex Moffat, Cynthia Nixon, Lynn Nottage, Brittany O'Grady, Larry Owens, Ashley Park, Pedro Pascal, David Hyde Pierce, Danny Pudi, AnnaSophia Robb, Andre Royo, Tony Shalhoub and many more.

The 24 Hour Plays bring together creative communities to produce plays and musicals written, rehearsed, and performed in 24 hours. Flagship events include The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway and The 24 Hour Musicals in New York City, as well as productions in London, Los Angeles, Dublin, Minneapolis, San Francisco, Germany, Athens, Finland, Mexico City, Florence, Denmark and more. Since March 2020, The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues have generated over 600 new free-to-view theater pieces featuring over 1000 artists that have been viewed millions of times.

Each summer, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals bring together early-career actors, directors, playwrights, producers and composers for a free professional intensive culminating in their own production of The 24 Hour Plays. Over ten years, this program has introduced audiences and collaborators to a generation of artists who are changing the game in theater, television and film. Partner organizations produce The 24 Hour Plays in professional theaters, colleges and high schools, touching everyone from celebrities to students.