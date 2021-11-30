TDF Autism Friendly Performances to Present LITTLE B'S BROADWAY

TDF's Autism Friendly Performances will present Little B's Broadway, a virtual theatrical experience for families with children and adults on the autism spectrum on Sunday, December 12 at 1pm. Created by Becca Yuré, Little B's Broadway will be the third show TDF has presented starring this much-loved character. The previous show have been Santa and Little B and Little B's Big Idea.

The running time is 45 minutes. Advance registration is required and you may do so HERE.

In Little B's Broadway, Little B and friends celebrate theatre, explore how they have coped with missing live performance and reflect on being part of the welcoming theatre community. With TDF's Autism Friendly Performance set to return for live Broadway shows in 2022, Little B aims to answer questions about returning to in-person performances, so audiences can thrive when they're back at the theatre.

"During the pandemic, our audiences who attend autism friendly performances of Broadway shows have come to love the character of Little B through Becca's virtual shows," said Lisa Carling, TDF's Director of Accessibility Programs. "As we look to returning to live theatre in 2022, this show is a wonderful way to help prepare this audience for what will surely be an emotional 'coming home'."

Little B's Broadway is an original musical created by writer/composer/performer Becca Yuré (voice of Little B), directed by Sharon Halley, musically directed by Phil Hall, with puppet design by B.J. Guyer, artwork by Sian Bowman, and features Debra Walton, Christopher deProphetis, Sierra Rein, Linda Moshier, James Patterson, and Weston Chandler Long.

This event is free and suitable for all ages.