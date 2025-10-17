Suite 524’s POP UP DINNER THEATER to Present One-Month Engagement

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suite 524’s Pop Up Dinner Theater, presented by LDV Hospitality and Barlume, will be performed for a special one-month, eight-show engagement starting on Sunday, November 2. Pop Up Dinner Theater is a bespoke evening of dramatic performance and food, featuring four courses and four short plays custom made for the venue in which they’re being served: Barlume Downstairs (900 Broadway, between 19th and 20th Streets).

Pop Up Dinner Theater seeks to reinvigorate the forms of pop-up restaurants and dinner theater, providing deep satisfaction and catharsis, and emphasizing the power and transformation that happens when people get together in the same space to eat good food and watch new plays. Pop Up Dinner Theater will feature the plays The Cowboy by Michael Sharp, Peekos at Barlume by Sandi Farkas, Fine Dining by Eduardo Machado, and See the Forest by Michael Domitrovich. Pop Up Dinner Theater is directed by Michael Domitrovich, with Mateo d’Amato serving as emcee.

Suite 524 is a New York–based nonprofit theater studio devoted to preserving the power of live performance in the age of AI. The organization provides an alternative to the traditional structures of American theatrical creation, development, and exhibition by offering innovative performances in non-traditional settings. At the heart of the studio is The Generator, their unique approach to creating new work, which fuses theatrical craft with intuitive and meditative practices to make theater that is relevant, transformative, and healing. The company believes that it’s more necessary than ever to create spaces that preserve the sacred relationship between theater makers and audiences. Eduardo Machado and Michael Domitrovich serve as founders and Co-Artistic Directors, with founder Mateo d’Amato serving as Managing Director, and founder Michael Sharp serving as Director of Finance and Administration.