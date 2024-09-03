Submissions Open For SOUND BITES XII Festival Of 10-Minute Musicals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Now is accepting submissions for SOUND BITES XII, the 12th Annual Festival of 10-Minute Musicals, through January 3rd, 2025. 10 finalists will be selected for presentation on Monday, May 5, 2025 at Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center. There is no fee to submit, and there are no required fees for artist participation in the event. For more information and to submit a show, go to www.tnny.org/soundbitessubmissions.

SOUND BITES offers an opportunity for talented musical theatre creators to present their fully-staged work in front of audiences and industry professionals. Any 10-minute piece that can be performed live, has a story arc, and includes music qualifies. Theatre Now has produced over 80 short musicals and is looking for diverse pieces that are current, test the musical form, and communicate a well-crafted story. All styles and genres are accepted including foreign language and/or bilingual scripts. Submissions from historically under-considered voices are strongly encouraged, including female, BIPOC, and LGBTQ+ writers and writers with disabilities.

25 short musicals from the first six years of the festival have been collected and published in The 10-Minute Musical: an Anthology from the SOUND BITES Festival and are licensed for production through an ongoing partnership with Music Theatre International (MTI). Other past SOUND BITES selections have gone on to be part of the New York Musical Festival, Next Link Project, City Theatre's Short Play Festival in Miami, and The Samuel French Off-Off-Broadway Short Play Festival.

Founded in 2013, Theatre Now New York (TNNY) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development, production, publication, and circulation of short and long-form musicals by providing ongoing support for writers and their work in order to nurture voices and forms that push the boundaries of musical theatre. TNNY produces developmental readings and productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. Their upcoming Industry Nights will feature Master Classes with Andrew Lippa, Susan Birkenhead, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, and Anna K. Jacobs. For more information, go to www.tnny.org.

