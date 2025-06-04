Stephen McKinley Henderson and More to Join BLACK BROADWAY MEN SPOTLIGHT SERIES Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BLACK BROADWAY MEN will present the second season of the BBM SPOTLIGHT SERIES which seeks to amplify the voices of those who have garnered luminous years of wisdom through their career in theatre. SPOTLIGHT SERIES host, Award Winning actor/Director DeMone Seraphin, opened the season last night with TONY AWARD Nominee Stephen McKinley Henderson in an exclusive intimate 60-minute live interview session.



You will find the live link to last night’s session at http://www.BlackBroadwayMen.org/spotlight. Additional interviews include Bryan Terrell Clark (July 7th), Darius de Haas (August 8th), Shelton Becton (Sept. 8th) & ending out with Micheal McElroy (Oct. 6th). Save the dates for our all of our next conversations. Season one is available for streaming on the website as well.



BLACK BROADWAY MEN UNITED, INC. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that celebrates, educates and motivates Black men of the Broadway and theatre community in New York and abroad. Their goal is to create UNITY through social events, find STRENGTH through educational opportunities and embrace the LEGACY of those that have come before.

