Stefania LaVie Owen and Ben Rosenfield Star In U.S. Premiere Of Philippa Lawford's COLD WATER

Little Engine Theater will present the U.S. premiere of Cold Water by Philippa Lawford, which marks the London-based writer's American debut. Directed by Michael Herwitz (JOB) and featuring original music by Julia Bailen, Cold Water stars Stefania LaVie Owen (Netflix's Sweet Tooth, MCC's Yen) and Ben Rosenfield (6 Years, The Ally at The Public) in a strictly limited engagement that runs March 19 - April 9, 2025, with an opening set for Thursday, March 27 at Ki Smith Gallery.

After university, Emma moves back in with her parents in Hertfordshire and gets a job at her old school, assisting in the Drama Department. Before long, she's spending every day in the studio with Matt, her boss. Matt decides to teach Emma everything he knows, and Emma feels her life starting to change. Through their relationship we explore workplace power dynamics, self doubt and confusion. Cold Water is about the paralyzing concept of making choices and the never ending dance between impulses and rationality, thoughts and actions.

Director Michael Herwitz, “When I first read Philippa's beautiful play, I fell in love with the currents running underneath and in between her two characters. I knew immediately I wanted to excavate all that lies within these protagonists, and I am thrilled they will be brought to life by Ben and Stefania. Their work has inspired me for years, and they will architect a beautiful evening of theater. It is obviously a moment of immense change and challenge for nonprofit theater. While there is much evidence of erosion and struggle, I am inspired by the birth of Little Engine Theater and the vision and values of its founders. I believe a new era of theater-making is here, and it is a great honor to be part of it.”

Cold Water is the debut production of Little Engine Theater, a company born from the desire to stage international plays in unconventional settings. Co-founders Lilly Englert, Theodora Miranne, and Elena Rusconi, all-born outside the U.S., said, “We are thrilled to present the American premiere of Cold Water by Philippa Lawford at the Ki Smith Gallery, a location defined by an invigorating energy that uplifts young artists and encourages new forms of creativity. With no boundaries between the audience and the characters, we invite them to dive into an electrifying exploration of human behavior. The hyper intimate setting means every glance and breath carries weight, and we are honored that Stefania and Ben, two deeply talented actors, will bring Philippa's exquisite text to life. Michael Herwitz buzzes with creativity and his bold vision for this play has highly impressed us.”

The creative team for Cold Water includes Mextly Couzin (Scenographer), Verity Azario (Costume Design), Ryan Gamblin (Sound Design), Julia Bailen (Composer), and Cass Fawcett (Stage Manager).

Sixteen performances of Cold Water will take place March 19 – April 9, 2025 at Ki Smith Gallery, located at 170 Forsyth St in Manhattan. Critics are welcome as of Monday, March 24 for an opening on Thursday, March 27.

