Spotlight: THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Ruth Stage
You Are the Jury: Night of January 16th Off-Broadway
You are the jury. Did she kill him? Use code JURY16 for jury box seating or JANUARY16 for general audience seating. Get Tickets to Ruth Stage's reimagining of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th, running October 7–18 at Theatre Five, Theatre Row in Off-Broadway.
On the night of January 16th, financier Bjorn Faulkner plummets from his penthouse, and Karen Andre—his former secretary, lover, and closest confidante—stands accused of murder. Ruth Stage transforms Rand's courtroom thriller into a heightened descent into a dark, purgatorial parallel reality. Karen faces trial not only in court, but in spirit and mind. Every night, the audience becomes the jury, forced to decide what kind of truth they believe.
The production stars Christa B. Allen (13 Going on 30, Revenge) as Karen Andre, Maryam Basir (AMC's LACE) as District Attorney Flint, and Matt de Rogatis as Bjorn Faulkner. Theo Devaney directs. Performances run Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM.
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