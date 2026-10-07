Spotlight: THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Ruth Stage

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You are the jury. Did she kill him? Use code JURY16 for jury box seating or JANUARY16 for general audience seating. Get Tickets to Ruth Stage's reimagining of Ayn Rand's Night of January 16th, running October 7–18 at Theatre Five, Theatre Row in Off-Broadway.

On the night of January 16th, financier Bjorn Faulkner plummets from his penthouse, and Karen Andre—his former secretary, lover, and closest confidante—stands accused of murder. Ruth Stage transforms Rand's courtroom thriller into a heightened descent into a dark, purgatorial parallel reality. Karen faces trial not only in court, but in spirit and mind. Every night, the audience becomes the jury, forced to decide what kind of truth they believe.

The production stars Christa B. Allen (13 Going on 30, Revenge) as Karen Andre, Maryam Basir (AMC's LACE) as District Attorney Flint, and Matt de Rogatis as Bjorn Faulkner. Theo Devaney directs. Performances run Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM, Friday at 8 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 13 Hrs 14 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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