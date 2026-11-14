National Queer Theater Marks Transgender Awareness Week With Focus on Trans Stories

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

National Queer Theater is marking Transgender Awareness Week by celebrating trans lives, uplifting trans voices, and reaffirming its commitment to putting trans stories center stage, according to the organization's newsletter.

The organization said that, at a time when trans stories and identities are increasingly under attack, that commitment is being challenged. According to the newsletter, the federal government and the National Endowment for the Arts are challenging funding for artistic work that promotes what they call 'gender ideology.'

'If celebrating trans identities, championing gender expression, and putting trans stories center stage is promoting 'gender ideology,' then we are proud to promote it.'

Current Work

National Queer Theater said its work creates opportunities for trans and queer artists to tell their stories, challenge injustice, and imagine a more just and joyful world. The organization listed the following efforts:

The company is producing Waco Boy Club, a new play featuring trans youth in Texas, created by trans artists.

The company is supporting NYC trans youth with Broadway masterclasses in Staging Pride: Queer Youth Theater.

The company is supporting censored trans and queer artists from around the world through its Criminal Queerness Festival.

Matching Gift Campaign

The organization is inviting supporters to join in 'proudly promoting 'gender idealogy,' one unapologetically queer story at a time. Because trans stories deserve more than visibility. They deserve to be heard.'

Now through December 31st, the organization's Board of Directors is matching donations up to $5,000. Donations can be made at nationalqueertheater.org/donate.

The message was signed by Adam Odsess-Rubin, Founder & Artistic Director of National Queer Theater.

Open Opportunities

National Queer Theater has opened a new position, Artistic Administrative Fellow. Building upon the organization's previous internship program, the yearlong paid fellowship is designed to cultivate the next generation of queer theater leaders through hands-on experience, mentorship, and professional development. Applications are due 11/20 and can be found on the National Queer Theater website.

More information is available at nationalqueertheater.org.





OPEN OPPORTUNITIES



Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone