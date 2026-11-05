Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Go Inside the Sounds and Scares of A GHOST IN YOUR EAR
Audible Theater's immersive ghost story has extended its run at the Minetta Lane Theatre through December 12.
Get ready for a theatrical experience unlike any other! Following a sold-out run in London, Audible Theater's A Ghost in Your Ear is giving New York audiences a fright at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Written and directed by Jamie Armitage, the innovative new production has already extended its run twice, with performances now scheduled through December 12.
BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge recently stopped by the theatre to get a behind-the-scenes look at the spooky production and catch up with Armitage and stars Lucas Iverson and Owen Campbell.
"The whole show is set within a recording studio as an actor does the audiobook for a ghost story," Armitage explained. "And so we thought the only way of doing that properly was to get Audible to build us the most amazing, realistic recording studio."
But this is no ordinary ghost story. The production uses cutting-edge binaural sound technology to put audiences right in the middle of the action. Each theatregoer wears headphones, allowing every whisper, movement, and mysterious noise to feel startlingly close.
"There's this amazing thing that because you have a point of hearing with the microphone, you sound very close," Armitage continued. "If you're sitting right at the back of the [theatre], you are, what, 20 meters away from our actor, yet it sounds like he is right here next to you."
For Campbell, the result is a thrilling experience that goes beyond traditional theatrical storytelling.
"It's scary in the way that like a really good haunted house or like a crazy roller coaster. It takes you on this journey, but when you end, you feel rejuvenated by the sort of horror of it," he explained. "And I think it sort of also expands what's possible in the theater."
How does the company bring all those spine-tingling sounds and scares to life? Watch in this video as we go backstage at the Minetta Lane Theatre to uncover the secrets of A Ghost in Your Ear.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode