Photos: First Look at THE NIGHT OF JANUARY 16TH at Ruth Stage

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Ruth Stage, in association with Neil and Nancy Weidner, is now presenting Ayn Rand’s Night of January 16th, directed by Theo Devaney. The limited 12-performance engagement begins Wednesday, October 7, 2026, with Opening Night on Sunday, October 11 at 3:00 PM, and runs through Sunday, October 18 at Theatre Five at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street in New York City.

The complete cast includes Christa B. Allen as Karen Andre; Maryam Basiras District Attorney Flint; Hannah Beemer as Lady Justice; Dylan Joseph Lee Catania as Siegurd Jungquist; Matt de Rogatis as Bjorn Faulkner and “Guts” Regan;Nelson DePasquale as John Hutchins; Milton Elliott as Elmer Sweeney; Prince Hamadi as Dr. Kirkland and James Chandler; Jim Kempner as John Graham Whitfield; Bethany Lanza as Magda Svenson; Joe Pandosh as Homer Van Fleet; Emily Slass as Nancy Lee Faulkner; Gary Stevens as Defense Attorney Stevens; and Theo Devaney as Judge Heath.

Directed by Theo Devaney, Ruth Stage's Night of January 16th radically reimagines Rand's courtroom thriller as a bold, heightened descent into a dark, purgatorial parallel reality. On the night of January 16th, financier Bjorn Faulkner falls from the penthouse of his own skyscraper, and Karen Andre, his former secretary, lover and closest confidante, is accused of his murder. But the question is not only whether Karen killed him. It is whether the depth of her love, loyalty and understanding makes her guilty, or makes her the only person capable of telling the truth about who Bjorn really was.

To Karen, Bjorn was not simply a corrupt tycoon or reckless seducer, but a man of terrifying vitality: brilliant, dangerous, wounded and larger than the world that sought to condemn him. As witnesses attempt to reduce him to scandal, fraud or victim, Karen's memory of Bjorn becomes both her defense and her undoing. She is placed not only on legal trial, but on spiritual and psychological trial, pursued by desire, guilt, memory and threatening forces beyond the visible world.

At every performance, 15 audience members serve as the jury, drawn into the trial and ultimately charged with determining the verdict. Their decision determines which conclusion the company performs that evening, implicating the audience in the central question of the play: what kind of truth do they believe?

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 13 Hrs 07 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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