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Photos: Hannah Cruz and Ethan Slater in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway
Claybourne Elder, Stephen DeRosa and Christian McQueen also star in the production.
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You can now check out production photos of Tony Award nominee Hannah Cruz as Audrey and Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk winner Ethan Slater as Seymour in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors. Cruz began performances on October 27th, opposite Slater, who recently extended his run in the hit production. The musical is now in its eighth year at The Westside Theatre.
Starring alongside Cruz and Slater are Drama Desk nominee Claybourne Elder as Dr. Orin Scrivello D.D.S., Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, Christian McQueen as The Voice of Audrey II, Christine Wanda as Ronnette, Savannah Lee Birdsong as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, alongside Teddy Yudain, Weston Chandler Long, Mecca Hicks, Jeff Sears, Aveena Sawyer, Mike Masters, Alloria Frayser, Chani Maisonet, Brittany Nicholas, Johnny Newcomb, Jon Hoche, Jonothon Lyons, and Noel MacNeal.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London's West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close - maybe too close - to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Ethan Slater, Hannah Cruz Emilio Madrid
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