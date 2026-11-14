Video: Watch Saioa Hernández And SeokJong Baek Perform In Metropolitan Opera's TOSCA Dress Rehearsal

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The Metropolitan Opera has released new footage from the final dress rehearsal of TOSCA, featuring soprano Saioa Hernández in the title role alongside tenor SeokJong Baek as Cavaradossi. The clip captures Hernández performing an excerpt from the Act III passage "Ah! Franchigia a Floria Tosca," opposite Baek. Check out the video!

TOSCA is Giacomo Puccini's dramatic opera centered on love, jealousy, political intrigue, and betrayal in Rome during the Napoleonic era. The story follows celebrated opera singer Floria Tosca and her lover, the idealistic painter Mario Cavaradossi, whose involvement in helping an escaped political prisoner places him in danger. Their lives become entangled with the ruthless Baron Scarpia, Rome's chief of police, who uses his authority and obsession with Tosca to manipulate the couple and pursue his own desires.

As political tensions escalate, Tosca is forced to make increasingly desperate choices to protect the man she loves, leading to a tragic conclusion. First performed in Rome in 1900, TOSCA remains one of Puccini's most celebrated operas, known for its intense drama, sweeping orchestral score, and memorable arias, including "Vissi d'arte" and "E lucevan le stelle." The work continues to be a staple of the operatic repertoire, combining powerful vocal performances with a gripping story of passion, sacrifice, and the abuse of power.

The Met production is directed by David McVicar, with Oksana Lyniv conducting, and is part of the company's 2026-27 season.

The opera returned to the Met stage on November 1st, as noted in BroadwayWorld's weekly classical guide, which listed Tosca alongside the opening of Cherubini's Medea. Tickets are available at the box office, on the Met Opera app, or at metopera.org.

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