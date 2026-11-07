Video: THE UNBELIEVERS at Manhattan Theatre Club

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A new video for THE UNBELIEVERS showcases Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere production, which is playing through November 29.

The production stars Lauren Ambrose as Miriam Wright, Jaspal Binning as PC Jay Shah/Anil Singh, Brittany Bradford as PC Angela Fisher/Mia Olsson, Jack DiFalco as Benjamin, Marjan Neshat as DC Elizabeth Hawkins/Lorraine, Tom Riley as David Wright, Nina Ross as Nancy Khoury, Hadi Tabbal as Rev. Karl Khoury, and Elizabeth Yeoman as Margaret Wright. All nine cast members make their Manhattan Theatre Club debuts with the production.

The Unbelievers follows Miriam and David Wright as they grapple with the unexplained disappearance of their teenage son. As years pass without answers, their blended family struggles to move forward, navigating grief, uncertainty, and the challenges of everyday life. The play explores faith, loss, and what it means to continue believing when faced with the unimaginable.

Critical response to the opening was collected in BroadwayWorld's review roundup for the production. Additional production images are available in BroadwayWorld's first-look photo gallery.

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