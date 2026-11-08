Exclusive: How Audiences Get Involved at TRAITORZ and Why the Characters of Cher and Oprah Were Cut

Are you a Faithful or a Traitor? Audiences at St. Luke’s Theatre will find out when they attend Traitorz: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.

“There’s something about this gameplay that people are so obsessed with,” the musical parody’s composer Ben Fankhauser exclusively tells BroadwayWorld. “And I think people will be excited at the chance to get in there.”

The new musical is the brainchild of standup comedian, writer and performer Tim Murray, who began putting pen to paper when he was at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and on a bus tour of the Scottish Highlands.

“I called Ben right away,” Murray explains, adding that after he saw A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet — his longtime friend’s first musical outing as a writer alongside Alex Wyse — he thought: “He is a fierce composer!”

Murray and Fankhauser have known each other for years. “In our 20s, we lived a block from each other in Harlem,” Murray explains, “so I would go over to Ben’s apartment very often at night, and we would just hang out with a group of our friends. We’d often end with Ben at the piano making up a musical improvised song and the rest of us running around the room singing.”

Now, the two are doing it for real.

Fankhauser, known for originating the role of Davey in the popular Disney musical Newsies, has a newfound love for songwriting. “Dipping into my entire timeline of showtunes that I’ve grown up listening to and music that I’ve been a fan of, and music that lights my soul on fire — and expressing that into something new — is a form of expression that is very satisfying,” he explains.

When it came to Traitorz, Murray and Fankhauser wanted to create a unique musical language for their kooky cast of characters, which are based on celebrities and historical figures including Jennifer Coolidge, Britney Spears, Liza Minnelli, Patti LuPone, Jesus of Nazareth, and, of course, Traitors host Alan Cumming.

“We have all these different types of celebrities in the show — there’s Britney Spears, who’s a literal pop star, so her song [has a] pop/music video vibe,” says Murray. “Jennifer Coolidge is our ingénue hero, so hers is a very classic ‘I want’ song.”

While there are plenty of celebs to go around in the musical parody, Murray and Fankhauser had to make some crucial cuts and say goodbye to icons like Cher and Oprah Winfrey.

“Britney Spears used to be Oprah, and that changed because we decided Oprah was kind of untouchable and not that funny,” Murray explains. “Oprah’s so perfect because she’s very, very wealthy, but what do you play with?”

As for Cher, Fankhauser explains that he wrote a song in the show called “Be Regular,’ in which Cher tries to form an alliance with somebody and says, “The way we’re going to fool everybody is just by being a regular person.”

“It was just fabulous,” Fankhauser explains, but unfortunately it had to go.

What the writing duo has kept in the show through its developmental process is the audience participation, which is volunteer-based — and perfect for the ultimate Traitors fan.

Murray explains that there are “five potential sections of the show that could include improv” and change the trajectory of how things play out for the Traitors and Faithfuls up onstage.

But the creators reassure that there’s always a “fail-safe” in place so that the audience doesn’t completely throw the show off track. “There used to be five endings of the show, sort of like Mystery of Edwin Drood,” says Murray. “Then in writing it, we just discovered that the story we were trying to tell works better when there’s one clear ending where you have a satisfying feeling based on the character arcs.”

Regardless, Fankhauser promises that their musical’s “unbelievable cast” will have audiences laughing throughout the show’s 90-minute runtime.

“We have a Broadway dancer who’s been dancing in Chicago on Broadway for many years,” he says. “We have a world-class Liza Minnelli tribute artist. We have a classically trained actor. We have a standup comic who can fire off crowd work like nobody’s business. It’s a really dynamic, diverse cast…and everyone has these fabulous strengths that we’ve written towards, and you get to see a really dynamic evening.”

“Traitors fans who come to see Traitorz, this parody musical, will be surprised at the story that they’re getting,” says Fankhauser, promising that the adventure is “so satisfying.”

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer

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