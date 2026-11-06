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Photos: Inside Rehearsals with the Company of WILD ROSE

Wild Rose will open on December 14 and will run through Sunday January 10, 2027.

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Up next at New York Theatre Workshop (NYTW) is the US premiere production of the new musical Wild Rose, led by Emmy Award nominee Madeline Brewer as Rose-Lynn Harlan. Wild Rose is written by BAFTA winner Nicole Taylor, directed by Tony and Olivier Award winner John Tiffany and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett & Vicki Manderson, with music supervision by Tony Award winner Sarah Travis and Nadia DiGiallonardo.

The cast also includes Tony Award nominee Mare Winningham (Girl From the North Country) as Marion, along with Danny Burgos (On Your Feet!), Joe Carroll (Anna Christie), Barrett Doss (Susannah), Annabelle Duffy (Funny Girl First Natl. Tour), Reed Epley (Peter Pan The Broadway Musical), Jackson Parker Gill (Ragtime), Haley Gustafson (The Who’s Tommy), Ciara Alyse Harris (Dear Evan Hansen), Jaye Ladymore (“The 4400”), Ada Manie (Jane Eyre), Linda Mugleston (The Music Man), Emily Grace Schultheis (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child First Natl. Tour), and Bri Sudia (A Beautiful Noise). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

There is only one thing in Rose-Lynn’s life that has ever made sense: country music. Fresh out of jail for some past mistakes, free-spirited Rose-Lynn is bursting with raw talent & charisma, and ready to escape Glasgow, Scotland to chase her dream of being a country music singer in America. But her mother Marion has had enough, insisting that she settle down, ditch the fantasy, and focus on raising her two young kids. Rose-Lynn reluctantly agrees to take a cleaning job and finds an unlikely champion in her new boss Susannah, bringing her dream closer than ever. Now Rose-Lynn must decide if risking everything will really pave the road to Nashville.

This US premiere production will feature songs from powerhouse female country artists including Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd, The Chicks, Patty Griffin, Caitlyn Smith, and more, alongside the film's award-winning original song "Glasgow (No Place Like Home)".

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

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John Tiffany

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John Tiffany

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Nicole Taylor

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Nicole Taylor

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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Ciara Alyse Harris, Haley Gustafson, Barrett Doss, Bri Sudia, Annabelle Duffy

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Danny Burgos, Jaye Ladymore, Linda Mugelston, Emily Grace Schultheis

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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Madeline Brewer

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The cast of WILD ROSE

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