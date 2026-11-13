 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

REVOLUTIONARY ISLANDS Caribbean Theatre Project Comes to CUNY's Segal Theatre Center

Panelists include Guadeloupe theatre artist Gilda Gonfier, Heather Alicia Simms, Patrice Johnson Chevannes and Dominik Bernard.

By:
REVOLUTIONARY ISLANDS Caribbean Theatre Project Comes to CUNY's Segal Theatre Center

The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center at The Graduate Center, CUNY will present Revolutionary Islands, an evening of readings and conversations as part of its Caribbean Theatre Project, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

Initiated in 2019 through a collaboration between The ACT / Actions Caribéennes and the Segal Center, the Caribbean Theatre Project brings together playwrights, directors, and theatre artists to explore Caribbean histories, identities, and contemporary storytelling.

This year's program will feature works by playwrights France-Luce Benson and Deepa Purohit, alongside directors Keith Josef Adkins of The New Black Fest and Awoye Timpo of CLASSIX.

Benson's Worthy, written and performed by the playwright, examines the relationship between Haiti's historical "Double Debt" to France and her own experiences with money and self-worth.

Purohit's The In Between: A Love Story explores colonial and post-colonial migration histories across four Caribbean islands, tracing connections between people, landscapes, and seascapes.

Following the readings, a panel discussion will bring together theatre artists Gilda Gonfier of Guadeloupe, New York actors Heather Alicia Simms and Patrice Johnson Chevannes of the Caribbean Calling Festival, and Dominik Bernard of La Dorsale de l'Iguane and Compagnie-Laboratoire Caribéen de Recherches et de Créations Théâtrales.

The discussion will be moderated by Keith Josef Adkins and Segal Center Executive Director Frank Hentschker.

Revolutionary Islands will take place at the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, located at The Graduate Center, CUNY, 365 Fifth Avenue at 34th Street in Manhattan.

Admission is free, but advance reservations are required.

RSVP for Revolutionary Islands

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS in Off-Broadway EN EL TIEMPO DE LAS MARIPOSAS
Repertorio (1/07-12/31)
LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA in Off-Broadway LA CASA DE BERNARDA ALBA
Repertorio (11/15-12/31)
FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR in Off-Broadway FunikiJam’s WORLD MUSIC FAIR
Actors Temple Theatre (10/17-12/05)
Men Love Horsies in Off-Broadway Men Love Horsies
Royal Family Productions (11/13-11/13)
Hold in Off-Broadway Hold
AMT Theater (10/26-11/15)
LA GRINGA in Off-Broadway LA GRINGA
Repertorio (2/08-12/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets