My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
REVOLUTIONARY ISLANDS Caribbean Theatre Project Comes to CUNY's Segal Theatre Center
Panelists include Guadeloupe theatre artist Gilda Gonfier, Heather Alicia Simms, Patrice Johnson Chevannes and Dominik Bernard.
The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center at The Graduate Center, CUNY will present Revolutionary Islands, an evening of readings and conversations as part of its Caribbean Theatre Project, on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.
Initiated in 2019 through a collaboration between The ACT / Actions Caribéennes and the Segal Center, the Caribbean Theatre Project brings together playwrights, directors, and theatre artists to explore Caribbean histories, identities, and contemporary storytelling.
This year's program will feature works by playwrights France-Luce Benson and Deepa Purohit, alongside directors Keith Josef Adkins of The New Black Fest and Awoye Timpo of CLASSIX.
Benson's Worthy, written and performed by the playwright, examines the relationship between Haiti's historical "Double Debt" to France and her own experiences with money and self-worth.
Purohit's The In Between: A Love Story explores colonial and post-colonial migration histories across four Caribbean islands, tracing connections between people, landscapes, and seascapes.
Following the readings, a panel discussion will bring together theatre artists Gilda Gonfier of Guadeloupe, New York actors Heather Alicia Simms and Patrice Johnson Chevannes of the Caribbean Calling Festival, and Dominik Bernard of La Dorsale de l'Iguane and Compagnie-Laboratoire Caribéen de Recherches et de Créations Théâtrales.
The discussion will be moderated by Keith Josef Adkins and Segal Center Executive Director Frank Hentschker.
Revolutionary Islands will take place at the Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, located at The Graduate Center, CUNY, 365 Fifth Avenue at 34th Street in Manhattan.
Admission is free, but advance reservations are required.
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