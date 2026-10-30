Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Video: Go Inside THE HAIRY APE at Irish Repertory Theatre
Originally scheduled to close November 15, the revival will now run through December 6, 2026.
Go inside Irish Repertory Theatre's revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape! Hear from the cast and director Ciarán O'Reilly as they discuss bringing the American classic to life in a new behind-the-scenes video filmed by Brian Petchers. Watch the video!
Irish Repertory Theatre recently announced a three-week extension of The Hairy Ape. The production began performances September 25, 2026, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage and officially opened October 4. Originally scheduled to close November 15, the revival will now run through December 6, 2026.
Read reviews of the production here!
First produced by The Provincetown Players in 1922, The Hairy Ape follows Yank, a coal stoker aboard an ocean liner who finds his sense of identity and belonging shattered after an encounter with the wealthy daughter of the ship's owner. His subsequent journey through Manhattan becomes a search for acceptance in a society divided by wealth and class.
The production marks the 20th anniversary of Irish Repertory Theatre's acclaimed 2006 staging, also directed by O'Reilly.
The cast features Jon Beavers as Yank, Joanna Glushak as Mildred's Aunt, Ariyan Kassam as Long, John Keating as Paddy, Adam Petherbridge as Secretary for the IWW/Ensemble, and Elizabeth Teeter as Mildred. The ensemble includes Jonathan Crimeni, Nayib Felix, Hassiem Muhammad and Harrison Tipping. Audrey Cardwell and Richard Hollis serve as understudies.
The Hairy Ape continues at Irish Repertory Theatre through December 6, 2026.
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