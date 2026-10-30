Video: Go Inside THE HAIRY APE at Irish Repertory Theatre

NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. No password required. Sign Up







Go inside Irish Repertory Theatre's revival of Eugene O'Neill's The Hairy Ape! Hear from the cast and director Ciarán O'Reilly as they discuss bringing the American classic to life in a new behind-the-scenes video filmed by Brian Petchers. Watch the video!

Irish Repertory Theatre recently announced a three-week extension of The Hairy Ape. The production began performances September 25, 2026, on the Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage and officially opened October 4. Originally scheduled to close November 15, the revival will now run through December 6, 2026.

Read reviews of the production here!

First produced by The Provincetown Players in 1922, The Hairy Ape follows Yank, a coal stoker aboard an ocean liner who finds his sense of identity and belonging shattered after an encounter with the wealthy daughter of the ship's owner. His subsequent journey through Manhattan becomes a search for acceptance in a society divided by wealth and class.

The production marks the 20th anniversary of Irish Repertory Theatre's acclaimed 2006 staging, also directed by O'Reilly.

The cast features Jon Beavers as Yank, Joanna Glushak as Mildred's Aunt, Ariyan Kassam as Long, John Keating as Paddy, Adam Petherbridge as Secretary for the IWW/Ensemble, and Elizabeth Teeter as Mildred. The ensemble includes Jonathan Crimeni, Nayib Felix, Hassiem Muhammad and Harrison Tipping. Audrey Cardwell and Richard Hollis serve as understudies.

The Hairy Ape continues at Irish Repertory Theatre through December 6, 2026.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 1 Days 01 Hrs 35 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming