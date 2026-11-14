Video: Behind The Scenes Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL At PAC NYC With Andy Karl







Go behind the scenes of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with new footage featuring three-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Andy Karl. Karl stars as Ebenezer Scrooge in the return of the Old Vic production to PAC NYC's Perelman Performing Arts Center in Lower Manhattan. Check out the video!

The production is adapted for the stage by playwright Jack Thorne and conceived and directed by Matthew Warchus, both Tony Award winners. Based on the Charles Dickens classic, it follows a cold-hearted miser who is visited on a bitter Christmas Eve by four ghosts. Transported to the past, present and future, Scrooge sees what a lifetime of fear and selfishness has led to.

The staging wraps the audience around the action, and the score includes carols such as "Joy to the World," "Silent Night" and "It Came Upon the Midnight Clear."

Karl makes his PAC NYC main stage debut in the role, following his sold-out musical concert presented in celebration of the center's inaugural season, as previously reported. The production was also presented at PAC NYC last year, with Michael Cerveris as Scrooge.



BroadwayWorld also spoke with Karl, Tamika Lawrence and Anne L. Nathan in the rehearsal room in an earlier video.

The full cast joining Karl includes Jesse Aaronson as Bob Cratchit, Mikey Fabisch as Young Ebenezer, Evan Harrington as Fezziwig, Chris Hoch as Father / Marley, Joe Joseph as Fred, Tamika Lawrence as Ghost of Christmas Present / Mrs. Fezziwig, Titan Cody Love and Micah Fay Lupin as Tiny Tim, Madalynn Mathews as Jess, Madison Mosley as Little Fan, Anne L. Nathan as Ghost of Christmas Past, Anna Roman as Belle, Harry Thornton as Ferdy/George, Matthew Whennell-Clark as Nicholas and Grace Yoo as Mrs. Cratchit, with Celia Mei Rubin and Felix Torrez-Ponce as swings.

The creative team includes Thomas Caruso (co-direction for PAC NYC), Rob Howell (sets and costume), Hugh Vanstone (lights), Simon Baker (sound), Christopher Nightingale (composer and arranger), Lizzi Gee (movement), Campbell Young (wigs, hair and makeup design) and Adam Rothenberg (music director).

Performances begin on Friday, November 20, 2026 with an opening set for Thursday, December 3, 2026. This is a limited run through Sunday, January 3, 2027.

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