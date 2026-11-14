Video: First Look At Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE At The Public Theater

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The Public Theater has released a new clip titled "Doctors Theater" from the world premiere of Richard Nelson's WE'LL SEE. The video offers a glimpse into the latest gathering of the Apple family, who reunite around the dinner table on the night of the 2026 midterm elections. Check out the video!

WE'LL SEE is the latest installment in Richard Nelson's The Rhinebeck Panorama, a 12-play cycle exploring the lives of three families in Rhinebeck, New York. Set on November 3, 2026, the night of the midterm elections, the play finds the Apple family gathering at Barbara's home for dinner as they navigate their anxieties about the evening. Through shared stories, laughter, music, and everyday conversations, the family reflects on their lives and the world around them, confronting a central question: "Do we define ourselves by what we are not, by what we hate?"

The play is written and directed by Nelson and is subtitled Conversations Among the Apple Family on the Night of the Midterm Elections.

It plays in The Public's Barbaralee Theater and has been extended through November 29. Performances began on October 25 with a Joseph Papp Free Performance, and the official opening night, on November 3, fell on the same date on which the play is set. The production marks the Apple family's return to The Public's stage for the first time since 2013, following three presentations on Zoom during the pandemic.

Returning to their roles as members of the Apple family are Sally Murphy as Jane, Maryann Plunkett as Barbara, Laila Robins as Marian, and Jay O. Sanders as Richard. Yvonne Woods joins the cast as Yvonne, Richard's partner.

The creative team features scenic design by Jason Ardizzone-West, costume design by Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Jennifer Tipton, and sound design and composition by Scott Lehrer. Nicole Caroselli serves as production stage manager, with Molly Foy as stage manager.

For critical response to the production, see BroadwayWorld's review roundup of the production.

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