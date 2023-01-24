Songbook Sundays Returns Next Month at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club

Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's with BEWITCHED, BOTHERED AND RODGERS AND HART on Sunday, February 5th at 5 PM and 7:30 PM at Dizzy's Club.

Bewitched, Bothered and Rodgers and Hart kicks off February and a new year of Jazz at Lincoln Center's American Songbook shows at Dizzy's Club. This Songbook Sundays heats up the winter chill, with the sexy wit and jazzy romance of Richard Rodgers and Larry Hart's partnership and songs sparkling, smart and sublime. Starring Tony award nominated vocalists Emily Skinner and Kenita Miller, with young Broadway rising star Jarvis B. Manning, Jr. Hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, the set highlights Rodgers and Hart's greatest-like My Romance, Manhattan, I Wish I Were in Love Again, Where or When, Bewitched and more.

Add a few breezy stories, it's a fizzy, joyful Dizzy's Club Sunday blowout to gather in the glow and bust those winter blues.

Music director Ted Rosenthal leads a multi-generational band of jazz all-stars-featuring the legendary Houston Person on tenor saxophone (Etta Jones, Ron Carter, Bill Charlap), 16 year-old rising star Ruby Farmer on bass (Monterey Jazz Festival: Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo) and Zach Adleman on drums (Ted Nash, Newport Jazz Festival with Wynton Marsalis, Dizzy's Club).

Ms. Winer said: "We're thrilled that our new Songbook Sundays shows have immediately become so wildly popular, and that we can begin 2023 with a whole new year of these shows ahead, bringing musicians, vocalists and audiences together at Dizzy's in pure joy, fun and music. We've created a community here that is a bright safe haven for the soul. "

Winer will interweave breezy chat and stories about Rodgers and Hart and the songs we will be hearing.

"Songbook Sundays' season begins its second year, after premiering last spring with "Got Gershwin" salutes to Cole Porter, Duke Ellington and Irving Berlin. It will continue with a celebration of Lerner and Loewe (March 26). All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music-welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.

In the spirit of swing, the mission of Jazz at Lincoln Center is to entertain, enrich and expand the global community for jazz through performance, education and advocacy. Dizzy's Club offers live jazz performances with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and Central Park.

To reach Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, enter at Columbus Circle at 60th Street and Broadway, take the Jazz elevators to the 5th floor for Dizzy's Club as well as The Rose Theater and The Appel Room.

Tickets for Songbook Sundays are $45/55, with student tickets available at $25. There is a $21 food/drink minimum.