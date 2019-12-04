Soho Playhouse Presents GOODBYE

From award-winning Orlando playwright John Mark Jernigan, Goodbye runs select dates December 19 - 28 at the SoHo Playhouse in NYC as a part of the Fringe Encore Series. In recent history the Soho Playhouse Fringe Encore series has featured incredible talents such as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hannah Gadsby. John Mark Jernigan and team have been critically acclaimed internationally in Orlando and Canada over the last three years for their multiple one act plays including Goodbye. Awards include Patron's Pick, Critic's Choice and official selection awards between Orlando, Canada and now the Soho Playhouse. This is John Mark Jernigan's off-broadway debut as a playwright.

Goodbye centers its focus on Felix Cunningham (T. Robbert Pigott, whom the story is based) a free-spirited scuba diver who is ignoring appeals from his sister (Heather Leonardi) to visit their dying father. Rounding out the cast, Sonia Roman and Chris Crawfrod feature as an overwhelmed new mother and an empathetic stranger, along with Jeffrey Correia and Brian Brammer as a couple who try turning a random coffee shop hookup into a real connection.

Tickets: www.fringeencoreseries.com or (212) 691-1555





