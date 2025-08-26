SoHo Playhouse to Present World Premiere of Ali Keller’s (UN)CONDITIONAL.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SoHo Playhouse, in association with Hannah Jade Vickery, will present the world premiere of its 2024 Lighthouse Series winner, (un)conditional by Ali Keller, directed by Ivey Lowe. The Off-Broadway production will run September 19 – October 26, 2025, for 33 performances at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, NYC). Previews begin September 19 ahead of an official opening on September 25.

Fantasies are harmless—until they aren’t. When two couples confront a dark desire that crosses the line from imagination into reality, boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are pushed to the breaking point. Seven-year-old Mia is caught in the crossfire.

SoHo Playhouse Managing Director Britt Lafield said, “Having seen it grow through our Lighthouse Series, we knew there could be no other home for Ali Keller’s compelling, edgy new play than SoHo Playhouse. It is the kind of work that truly symbolizes the spirit of Off-Broadway theater. Interesting stories told in interesting ways. You won’t want to miss it.”

Playwright Ali Keller added, “(un)conditional explores what compromise, self-sacrifice, and unconditional love mean inside marriages that are supposed to last forever. It also asks how the relationships we grow up around shape our own adult choices. I’m proud to partner with RAINN to ensure these sensitive themes are handled with care, humor, and respect.”

The cast features Kate Abbruzzese, Brooks Brantly, Annalisa Chamberlin, Nathan Darrow, and Georgia Waehler, with understudies Anna Civik and Nick Jordan.

The creative team includes Hannah Jade Vickery (Producer), Lindsay Fuori (Scenic Design), Carter Ford (Lighting Design), Elliot Yokum (Sound Design), Olivia Vaugh Hern (Costume Design), Emily Hartford (Intimacy Director), Sloane Fischer (Production Stage Manager), and The TRC Company – Claire Burke CSA (Casting Director).

Performance Schedule and Tickets

Performances are Mondays at 7pm, Wednesdays–Saturdays at 7pm, and Sundays at 5pm. Runtime is approximately 90 minutes. Due to sensitive content, admission is limited to audiences ages 16+.

Tickets range from $41.50–$71.50 (including fees) and are available at sohoplayhouse.com.