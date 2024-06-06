SoHo Playhouse Announces Finalists For 2024 LIGHTHOUSE SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SoHo Playhouse has announced the six finalists for the 2024 Lighthouse Series, running July 5 - 16.

SoHo Playhouse's Managing Director Britt Lafield says, "We are very excited to see the evolution of these pieces. They were so well received and now we want to give them the support to put what they learned into action, expand their productions, and flesh out their ideas even more. We want all of the shows to become the next JOB. We are here to help the next generation of artists get the experience they need to fulfill their dreams."

Featuring works by NYC's talented up-and-comers, a competition, first of its kind, specifically designed to showcase the best new talent and writers across the New York City area. From the 15 semi-finalists, our audiences have chosen six finalists. Round 2 begins July 5! Each night is built as an eclectic and diverse experience with themes and performances ranging from drama to comedy, and everything in between. From this group an overall winner is picked to receive a full production at SoHo Playhouse in 2025.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets are $26.50 (includes fees). Each evening's run time is approximately 90 minutes. Schedule varies - for exact days and times, to purchase tickets, and for more info go to https://www.sohoplayhouse.com/lighthouse-series.

2024 Lighthouse Series Final Round

GROUP 1

Performances on Friday, July 5 at 7pm, Saturday, July 6 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 7 at 4pm.

THE EXIT INTERVIEW

Written by Nina Kissinger and directed by Elena Cramer. Starring Jude Cramer, Sami Devries and Stefan Schallack.

Shortly after dying Sam finds himself in a void with Lenny, a somewhat competent afterlife employee, for his exit interview. Like many things in Sam's life, this does not go as planned. THE EXIT INTERVIEW is a dark comedy about what it means to reflect on your life after death and, more frighteningly, for someone else to.

TOOTHY'S TREASURE: A New Musical Comedy

Book, Lyrics and Direction by Brayden Martino, and Music and Music Direction by John-William Gambrell. Assistant Directed by Lucas Boniface. Stage Managed by Molly Brodowski. Puppets by Tristen Martino and Brayden Martino. Technical Direction by Arthur Knox. Social Media by Emma Hansen.

Starring Rhea Bradley as Captain Moldy Bones, Claudia Smith as Carrot the Parrot, Gabriel Generally as Wet Shoe, Clay Webb as Squid Lips, Callahan Gillispie as Fungus & Others, and Melody Munitz as Toothy & Others.

TOOTHY'S TREASURE is the musical adventure of a pirate crew pursuing their deceased captain's riches, led by the heroism of their new rookie. When this "perfect protagonist" abruptly dies in the first scene, the crew seeks audience members with "main-character energy" to help guide their way to the treasure.

GROUP 2

Performances on Friday, July 12 at 7pm, Saturday, July 13 at 7pm, and Sunday, July 14 at 7pm.

WHERE SHOULD WE PUT 'EM?

Written by Joy Lackey and directed by Drew Woodson.

As an exhausted mother and a bitter grandmother discuss the fate of their growing black boy their deep seated hate for black men raises him up to be the very thing they despise.

(UN)CONDITIONAL

Written by Ali Keller and directed by Colleen Britt.

Fantasies are harmless, right? But what happens when your spouse wants to take a dark fantasy from the realm of imagination firmly into your bedroom? For two couples, the boundaries of compromise, communication, and unconditional love are tested to their breaking point, and seven-year-old Mia is getting caught in the crossfire.

GROUP 3

Performances on Sunday, July 14 at 4pm, Monday, July 15 at 7pm, and Tuesday, July 16 at 7pm.

FURNITURE BOYS

Written and performed by Emily Weitzman, and directed by Rachel Resnik.

In the absurd world of FURNITURE BOYS, boyfriends are couches, chairs, lampshades and futons. Blending theater, comedy, clown, spoken word, and furniture showroom, FURNITURE BOYS examines the immortality of inanimate objects and the mortality of a woman determined to f**k the furniture before oblivion-or, at least, before the couch clearance.

Annie Brown'S 5TH GRADE SCIENCE PRESENTATION

Written by Matt Morse and directed by Abby Davis.

Annie Brown is ready to KILL her science presentation on the food chain. But when the animals become a little too aware of their roles as predator and prey, the whole show is thrown off-kilter.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century.

