Signature's FIRES IN THE MIRROR Extends Into December

Signature Theatre (Paige Evans, Artistic Director; Harold Wolpert, Executive Director) has announced that its production of Fires in the Mirror, written by MacArthur Genius Fellow Anna Deavere Smith, featuring Michael Benjamin Washington, and directed by Saheem Ali, has been extended by one week and will now play throughDecember 1, 2019. The production begins performances on October 22 with a November 11th opening night in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between 9th and 10thAvenues).

The creative team for Fires in the Mirror includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Dede M. Ayite (Costume Design), Alan C. Edwards (Lighting Design), Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design) and Hannah Wasileski (Projection Design), and Dawn-Elin Fraser (Dialect Coach). The Production Stage Manager is Alfredo Macias and Casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.

There are three sides to every story: yours, mine and the truth. Following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991, underlying racial tensions in the nestled community of Crown Heights, Brooklyn erupted into civil outbreak. Fires in the Mirror was Anna Deavere Smith's groundbreaking response. Birthed from a series of interviews with over fifty members of the Jewish and Black communities, the Drama Desk award-winning work translated their voices verbatim, and in the process revolutionized the genre of documentary theatre. As much provocation as it is exploration, this landmark play launches Anna Deavere Smith's Residency 1 at Signature.

