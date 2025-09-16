Sierra Boggess, Bill Irwin and More to Join Molière in the Park Events

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Molière in the Park has revealed two exciting events! A free staged reading of Molière's legendary French comedy, The Imaginary Invalid, and their annual OneLove OneTheater Gala.



THE IMAGINARY INVALID



Join Molière in the Park, in partnership with Domino Park, for a hilarious FREE staged reading of Molière's legendary French comedy, The Imaginary Invalid, featuring cello music and FlexN choreography!



Performances of The Imaginary Invalid take place on Thursday, September 25 and Friday, September 26 at 7pm at Domino Square, located at 12 South 3rd Street in Brooklyn.



The Imaginary Invalid is translated, adapted and directed by MIP’s Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien, choreographed by FlexN dancer Cal Hunt, with original live music by composer/cellist Johnathan Moore.



The stellar cast includes Mary Bacon, Rory Furey-King, Doron JéPaul, Naomi Lorrain, Sahr Ngaujah, Ebonée Noel, Damian Thompson and Cal Hunt.



Argan is ill. But is he? Argan is dying. But aren’t we all? Argan wants absolute control. But who is he hoping to save? When there is no other way out, it will take the ingenuity of all the women around him to save the family.



Line Producer is Molly FitzMaurice. Production Stage Manager is Tala Munsterman.



Domino Square is the newest addition to Domino Park, an amphitheater and public plaza designed to host public programming accessible to all. Molière in the Park is a natural fit to round out Domino Square’s first summer, which has quickly become a platform for events that bring community together around arts and culture.



Tickets are free to the public with RSVP. All ages welcome. To reserve and for more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org/the-imaginary-invalid-at-domino-park.



ONELOVE ONETHEATER GALA



Join Molière in the Park for a spectacular celebration of 6 years of FREE theater for all in Brooklyn at their annual OneLove OneTheater Gala, on Monday, October 6, 2025 from 7pm-10pm at Littlefield, located at 635 Sackett Street in Brooklyn.



This special evening includes live theater and music, the chance to mingle with fellow community members and fabulous artists in an intimate setting, and the presentation of MIP’s annual Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award. It’s like going to an MIP performance, but with Broadway tunes, drinks and fancy outfits. How could you miss it??



The evening, hosted by Broadway sensation Sierra Boggess, includes performances by stage legend Bill Irwin and MIP alumni artists, Michelle Veintimilla, Lisa Gorlitsky and Yonatan Gebeyehu, cello music by Johnathan Moore, FlexN dancing by Cal Hunt, and a performance by Hamilton cast member Eddy Lee. Witness this fantastic lineup alongside fellow MIP community members and artists while enjoying food from Night Kitchen BK and drinks sponsored by Aupale Vodka, and finish the night with the DJ set by Sahr Ngaujah. All ticket sales and donations directly support MIP’s mission to provide FREE world-class theater for ALL Brooklynites!



Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso will be honored as this year’s recipient of MIP’s Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award.



Molière in the Park created the “MIP Shoulder-to-Shoulder Award” to honor individuals whose work reflects a core belief of Molière in the Park: that it is vital to build and sustain spaces where people of all cultural and racial backgrounds can come together—sitting shoulder to shoulder—to create and/or experience art. Through this award they seek to honor those who contribute to a sense of common humanity and unity despite everything that seemingly makes us different.



Tickets for the gala start at $125 and include:

Food and drinks courtesy of Night Kitchen BK

Fabulous dance, music and theater performances performed by MIP alumna artists, including hilarious Molière excerpts but also, Broadway hit songs, and sneak peaks at new material developed by friends of MIP

A silent auction including destination getaways in the Alps and more

And a post-show DJ, because is it even a party without an opportunity to hit the dance floor?



To purchase gala tickets and for more info visit https://moliereinthepark.networkforgood.com/events/88536-moli-re-in-the-park-s-onelove-onetheater-gala-2025.



ABOUT MOLIÈRE IN THE PARK



Molière in the Park is like Shakespeare in the Park’s cool French cousin who lives in Brooklyn. MIP presents a contemporary production of a Moliere play every year for three weeks in Prospect Park and additional readings and events throughout the year. Always free. Always world class theater.



MIP believes that Molière’s plays, when produced through an inclusive and contemporary lens, explore the human condition in a way that promotes generosity of spirit, fosters unity over division, and spreads joy. Something we all need nowadays.



Molière in the Park believes that arts experiences spark ideas and conversations, keep history alive, challenge prejudice, and increase civic participation, but not all communities have equal access to these experiences. MIP seeks to address these inequalities by providing ALL Brooklynites with the benefits of high-quality theater at no cost. Thus far in 2025, 7,456 individuals have reserved a ticket to one of their shows, with 61% of their Brooklyn audience coming from low-income zip codes and 45% from historically underrepresented communities where the majority of residents are people of color.

