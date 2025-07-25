Shoshana Bean and More Set For Upright Citizens Brigade's GRAVID WATER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway's Shoshana Bean and more will take place in Upright Citizens Brigade's long-running theater/improv mash-up, Gravid Water, which will return next week. The event is set for Monday, July 28.

Gravid Water is a theater/improv mash-up featuring the biggest names in comedy, theater, TV, and film. Gravid Water is a theatrical-comedy experiment where actors are given real scenes from real plays that they prepare as they would for a regular play. They are paired with improvisers who have no prior knowledge of the scenes—seeing and reacting to them for the first time on stage. The always surprising results are hilarious, heartbreaking, and everything in between.

Gravid Water has played to sold-out houses in New York and Los Angeles for over fifteen years, as well as the Kennedy Center and theaters across the country. Starring the biggest names in comedy, Broadway, television, and movies, Gravid Water is honored to bring this wild experiment back home to the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.

The lineup includes Scott Adsit (30 Rock, Big Hero 6), Shoshana Bean (Broadway: Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night (Tony nom.), Hell’s Kitchen (Tony nom.)), Adam Pally (Happy Endings, The Mindy Project, Staying Alive podcast), Tami Sagher (Don’t Think Twice, Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Brian Stack (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan).

The event is created and directed by Stephen Ruddy.

In-person tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of the show. Livestream tickets are $10. Buyers will receive an email with the livestream link one-hour before the show. Livestream link will be available for 7 days after the show.