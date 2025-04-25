Shevrado Oliver Joins LOVE AND MARRIAGE AND NEW YORK CITY at The Jamaica Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamaican born Accolade Award winner Shevrado Oliver, best known for his roles in the television series From Yard and the upcoming suspense feature Behind Closed Doors, will join Denise Hunt (How Stella Got Her Groove Back), James Duke Walker (Roadside Assistance) and Gabrielle C. Archer (Off Broadway's The Store) in the cast of the Silver Anniversary Performance of David Heron's romantic comedy drama Love and Marriage and New York City.

Oliver, who won a 2024 Accolade Global Film Recognition Award as Lead Actor for his role in Behind Closed Doors, will be making his New York stage acting debut in the production. Playwright and producer Heron is reviving the show for its 25th Anniversary with a one night only performance at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center (JPAC) in Jamaica Queens on Sunday June 22.

The play will be presented as a staged reading production and will be an exclusive cultural event in celebration of New York City's annual Caribbean American Heritage Month festivities, held across the city each June. A complimentary Caribbean Cuisine Reception from 5:30pm will precede the performance at 7pm.

Set in Manhattan in the late 1990s, Love and Marriage and New York City tells the story of two Jamaican born couples who marry strictly for green card purposes- only to discover that once Cupid's arrow flies, no marriage is ever purely about business.

Oliver will play the role of Damian Lewis, a swaggering, wise cracking photographer who marries his romantically inclined girlfriend, fashion model Natalie Taylor (Gabrielle C. Archer) to help her get her green card. Denise Hunt portrays Natalie's Best Friend Jessica Rogers, a fiercely ambitious Wall Street stockbroker who is offered a major incentive by Damian to marry his unemployed but warm hearted cousin Theophilus Wilson (James Duke Walker), a banker who arrives in the big city from rural Jamaica seeking a fresh start.

When the two couples move into Jessica's newly purchased high rise apartment in Manhattan, their lives and relationships take dramatic and comedic turns as they uncertainly navigate their green card unions towards the elusive American dream they all desire.

