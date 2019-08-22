Second Stage Extends MAKE BELIEVE One Week

Due to extremely strong ticket demand, Second Stage Theater will extend its acclaimed production of Bess Wohl's new play, Make Believe, by one week, now running through Sunday, September 22nd.

Directed by Michael Greif, Make Believe features Kim Fischer, Susannah Flood, Ryan Foust, Harrison Fox, Maren Heary, Brad Heberlee, Casey Hilton and Samantha Mathis.

When does real life collide with Make Believe? For the four Conlee kids, ages 5 to 12, playing house is no longer a game when their parents inexplicably disappear. Thirty-two years later, their search for answers continues. Bess Wohl returns to Second Stage after her funny and poignant play, American Hero, with a look inside the minds of children, their parents and the mysteries of childhood that haunt us forever.

MAKE BELIEVE began previews at Second Stage's Tony Kiser Theater (305 West 43rd Street) on July 30, 2019, and officially opened on August 15, 2019. Make Believe is the final production of Second Stage's 40th Anniversary Season.

Second Stage Theater's 40th Anniversary Season kicked off with the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's STRAIGHT WHITE MEN, directed by Anna D. Shapiro. The production was followed by the world premiere of DAYS OF RAGE, a new play by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson (Dear Evan Hansen) and directed by Trip Cullman, and the world premiere musical,SUPERHERO, with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, music and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt, and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, and DYING CITY, written and directed by Christopher Shinn.

MAKE BELIEVE tickets are now available by calling the Second Stage Box Office at 212-246-4422, visiting the company's website, www.2ST.com or at the Tony Kiser Theater Box Office (305 West 43rd Street). A limited number of $30 Under 30 tickets are available in advance to those ages 30 and under with proper identification.

For more information, please visit www.2ST.com

