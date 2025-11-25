Saulo García to Return to Repertorio With MÁS SABE EL SAULO POR VIEJO…

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Saulo García's new comedy, "Más sabe el Saulo por viejo...", will premiere on December 19, 2025, with performances throughout the holiday season and continuing into 2026.

The multifaceted and acclaimed comedian, improviser, and psychologist returns to Repertorio Español with his eleventh production, offering a funny, heartfelt, and thought-provoking look at life, the passage of time, and the valuable lessons that only years of experience can teach.

With 21 years of uninterrupted success at Repertorio Español, Saulo presents a fresh production that blends his sharp, signature humor with the depth of his psychological expertise. Audiences will enjoy original songs, beloved characters, and intimate stories that invite nonstop laughter.

Each performance is a unique event. Saulo García actively engages with the audience, shares personal anecdotes, and creates an atmosphere where laughter and emotion coexist in perfect harmony. A must-see show for New York's Latino theatergoers.