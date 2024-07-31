Sarah Adelman's EGG To Play UNDER St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



FRIGID New York will present a limited engagement of EGG, a solo show written and performed by Sarah Adelman (Ars Nova Comedy Artist Makers’ Program 2023-24 Resident) directed by Iris Bahr (winner of the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Performance; recurring character on Curb Your Enthusiasm) at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009) on Thursday, August 22 at 7pm, Friday, August 23 at 7pm, and Saturday, August 24 at 7pm.

Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Sarah Adelman is a research scientist by day and stand-up comedian by night, and her one-hour solo show EGG brings audiences through her hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age journey to her present-day career in science, why she started comedy, and culminates in an earth-shattering clash of her two worlds.

On Sarah’s first day of work as a research scientist, she stares into her lab’s petri dish filled with wiggling sperm and is shocked at how much their mania, desperation, and need to be seen reminds her of herself. She has always been obsessed with validation and control; Sarah wanted to be a scientist of her own life so much so that she became a scientist. Sarah believes she is happy with her life, until one day in the lab she learns that it is in fact the egg that chooses the sperm, not the other way around, and is forced to examine if her choices have led her to a life she actually wants. If she behaved more like the egg, who is confident and patient, rather than the sperm, who approaches the world looking for approval, how would her life change? Sarah makes some major life upheavals to see if unconventionality makes her happier than she realized. But, when her lab’s HR department finds evidence of her budding stand-up comedy career, Sarah will be forced to reckon with what she actually wants her future to look like, and if she’s ready to truly embody the EGG.

EGG was developed during a one-year residency in the selective Comedy Artist Makers Program at Ars Nova theater. The show premiered to a sold-out audience at Ars Nova’s Off-Broadway theater in 2024.

