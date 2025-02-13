Sara Bareilles and Meshell Ndegeocello to Join Punch Brothers' ENERGY CURFEW MUSIC HOUR

Sara Bareilles and Meshell Ndegeocello will appear as special guest artists next Tuesday, February 18 for the fourth performance of The Energy Curfew Music Hour Season 2. Featuring the Grammy Award-winning band Punch Brothers, fronted by singer-mandolinist Chris Thile, the musical variety show’s second season will again be recorded live at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Each performance will be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending their reach to millions of listeners around the world.



A limited number of tickets for the 8PM performance are still available, with no-fee tickets available for purchase in person at the Minetta Lane box office. A limited number of $27 Standing Room tickets will also be available via TodayTix mobile rush beginning at 9am ET on February 18. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.



The special guests for The Energy Curfew Music Hour’s Monday, February 24 performance will be announced soon, along with a final performance date for the show’s second season.



The Energy Curfew Music Hour’s second season has spanned January and February at the Minetta Lane Theatre with episodes featuring special guests Billy Strings, Jesca Hoop, Shawn Mendes, Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner – photos from those performances are now available – and Jacob Collier and Tune-Yards set to take the stage at tonight’s show.



Created by Chris Thile and Claire Coffee and hosted by Thile and his fellow Punch Brothers (Brittany Haas, Noam Pikelny, Chris Eldridge, and Paul Kowert), The Energy Curfew Music Hour is a musical variety show that invites audiences to join them in a near future when diminishing resources and extreme weather have ushered in a worldwide effort to ration electricity. America has instituted a weekly “energy curfew” where the power grid goes down completely and we all live electricity-free for 24 hours. The Energy Curfew Music Hour hits the airwaves an hour before the lights go out while the nation tunes in and turns off together before the Dark Day.



The first season of The Energy Curfew Music Hour was recorded live in front of sold-out audiences at the Minetta Lane Theatre, featuring musical luminaries including Kacey Musgraves, Jason Isbell, Jon Batiste, Norah Jones, James Taylor, and many more. All eight episodes are available for free listening on Audible and wherever podcasts are found.

