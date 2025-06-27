San Diego Theatres Present the Second Season of SILENT MOVIE MONDAYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an amazing first season that included renowned titles such as Zorro and Flesh and the Devil, due to popular demand, San Diego Theatres will present a second season of Silent Movie Mondays with 8 unique film events at the Balboa Theatre accompanied by our historic Wonder Morton Theatre Organ masterfully played by special guest theatre organists from across the country.

Balboa Theatre's history began in 1924 when it opened as a vibrant venue for vaudeville, music, and silent films in downtown San Diego. A century later, that legacy continues as audiences will be transported back to that era when these films illuminated the screen and the theatre organ roared to life creating a whimsical, atmospheric, and totally unique auditory experience that replicated the sounds of a full symphony at the fingertips of one player.

This new season will again have the audiences traveling, wishing, and gasping. Kicking off with a special family matinee event of Peter Pan taking flight on Saturday August 9th at 11:00 a.m.

Revisit the Paris Opera House with the 100th Anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera (back by popular demand). Experience the beginning of horror film history with Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. Start getting into the holiday season with a double feature of Old Scrooge & A Dog's Life.

Next, soar into 2026 with the celebrated classic Wings. Survive a shipwreck and seek justice alongside The Black Pirate, travel to a dystopian future with one of the first science fiction films, Metropolis, and laugh raucously with Harold Lloyd in Safety Last!

Ticket prices start at $28 for reserved seating ($24 for students, seniors, and military members) and are available for purchase at https://sandiegotheatres.org/silent-movie-mondays . Additionally, each Monday screening will have a post-film conversation with the evening's featured organist and hosted by a special guest film expert.

Premium reserved seating is available for $38 ($33 for students, seniors and military members). This ticket includes a special VIP entrance and a complimentary bag of hot buttered popcorn.

Series packages are also available with Premium and General seating.

Movie Schedule & Information

Peter Pan (1924) - Sat, August 9 @ 11:00 AM

This is a special Saturday event, designed for the whole family. The first film adaptation of J.M. Barrie's play, Peter Pan (1924), almost needs no introduction. The story of a joyous young boy, soaring over a magical land and refusing to ever grow up, has endured through the generations.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925) - Mon, September 29 @ 7:00 PM

Back by popular demand - just in time to celebrate its 100th anniversary! The Phantom of the Opera stars Lon Chaney as the titular character, a talented but deformed virtuoso who haunts the halls of the Paris Opera House as he attempts to make his protégé and love interest, Christine, into a star.

Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922) - Mon, October 27 @ 7:00 PM

One of the first horror films in cinema history, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror tells the tale of the foreboding vampire Count Orlok and the real estate agent and his wife who become the objects of the count's bloodlust.

Double Feature: Old Scrooge (1926) & A Dog's Life (1918) - Mon, December 15 @ 7:00 PM

Celebrate the season at Silent Movie Mondays with a special double feature! Old Scrooge, starring Seymour Hicks, is a British film adaptation of the timeless holiday tale A Christmas Carol. A Dog's Life is a heartwarming short film featuring Charlie Chaplin as his famous “tramp” character with onscreen support from his canine companion, Scraps.

Wings (1927) - Mon, February 9 @ 7:00 PM

Clara Bow stars as Mary Preston, a sweet “girl next door” desperately in love with a young airman from her hometown. The airman, played by Charles “Buddy” Rogers, and his rival-turned-friend played by Richard Arlen, experience heart-stopping air battles during their time in the service.

The Black Pirate (1926) - Mon, March 30 @ 7:00 PM

Douglas Fairbanks returns to the Balboa Theatre screen – this time, in color! He stars as The Black Pirate, a shipwreck survivor hell-bent on vengeance who fights and tricks his way into becoming a pirate captain.

Metropolis (1927) - Mon, April 20 @ 7:00 PM

Set in a dystopian future, Metropolis story follows Freder, the son of the city's mastermind, whose love for a working-class woman leads him to the city's unpleasant underbelly. Metropolis is often cited as one of the first science fiction films, opening the door to the hundreds of movies in the genre that exist today.

Safety Last! (1923) - Mon, June 8 @ 7:00 PM

Get ready for a night of raucous laughter! Harold Lloyd stars as a boy trying to make it in the big city – telling little white lies of “success” to his girlfriend along the way. When she shows up for a surprise visit, he attempts to earn $1,000 in the strangest way possible: scaling a building!

