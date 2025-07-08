SUNBREAK by Jonathan Goetzman to be Presented at Circle Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sunbreak, a haunting family drama by Jonathan Goetzman, will make its Equity debut as a headlining selection of Circle Festival 2025, produced by RJ Theatre Company and The Actor Launchpad. Directed by Leah Reddy, the production stars Alix Curnow (American Horror Story, Mean Girl Murders, Finding the Strength to Heal) and Martina Ferragamo, making her Off-Broadway debut in what promises to be the start of her most eventful season yet.

Following acclaimed workshop productions in Los Angeles and New York with actors Bella Balsamo, Melany Smith, and Shiraz Tzarfati, Sunbreak arrives at AMT Theater in its first fully realized Equity staging. The play centers on two estranged sisters who return to their childhood home after a funeral. Over the course of a single afternoon, they navigate silence, memory, and the fragile process of reconciliation as grief threatens to engulf what remains of their bond.

Leah Reddy, a resident teaching artist at Roundabout Theatre Company, directs with a focus on emotional rigor, stillness, and presence—hallmarks of Circle Festival's stripped-back, actor-led aesthetic.

Performance Details

Sunbreak

Written by: Jonathan Goetzman

Directed by: Leah Reddy

Starring: Alix Curnow and Martina Ferragamo

Presented as a headliner of: Circle Festival 2025

Venue: AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St, New York, NY

Dates: Select weekends, August 30 – October 19, 2025