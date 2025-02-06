SUGARCRAFT At 59E59 Theaters Partners with Ample Hills Creamery On Exclusive Ice Cream Flavor

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



No.11 Productions at 59E59 Theaters. Ample Hills Creamery, the Brooklyn-based company known for its playful and nostalgic flavors, will create a custom ice cream flavor for audiences to enjoy at the show.

Written by Danny Tieger and directed by Ryan Emmons, Sugarcraft is inspired by the 1718 cookbook, Mrs. Mary Eales' Receipts and follows Mrs. Mary Eales as she presents her famed dishes à la Julia Child–while confronting moments from her past and using the extraordinary power of sugar to overcome seemingly impossible odds.

No.11 Productions, a Co-Op Resident company of 59E59 Theaters (Artistic Director Val Day and Managing Director Brian Beirne), is crafting a confectionery experience for audiences that brings the show to life with real food ingredients throughout the production. Ample Hills Creamery's custom flavor, “Sugarcraft,” incorporates cream cheese ice cream with chunks of ooey gooey butter cake, toffee chips and caramel swirl to bring out the decadence of Mrs. Mary Eales' 18th-century creations and make audiences feel like they're in the kitchen with her. Developed in close collaboration with the Production Team, the ice cream flavor directly ties into the play's themes, ensuring that audiences don't just watch Sugarcraft—they taste it.

“We're delighted to partner with Ample Hills Creamery on this custom flavor that will make Sugarcraft an even sweeter experience for our audiences and creative team,” said Ryan Emmons, director of Sugarcraft and artistic director of No.11 Productions. “Working with such a storied, Brooklyn shop that shares our passion for storytelling is helping all of us immerse ourselves in this creativity that will bring Mrs. Mary Eales' story and world to life.”

59E59 Theaters continues to champion diverse and innovative storytelling like Sugarcraft. Following a $10 million gift from the Elysabeth Kleinhans Theatrical Foundation, the Off Broadway company allows the 30-plus productions that open annually to use the company's three performance spaces and equipment free of weekly rent. The model, which went into effect starting in Summer 2024, provides opportunities for artists to focus fully on their craft and audience experience.

For more information about Sugarcraft and details regarding tickets and performance schedules, visit www.59E59.org.

