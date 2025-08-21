STROKES OF GENIUS: HIRSCHFELD AT THE ALGONQUIN Set for September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Al Hirschfeld Foundation will join forces with Helicline Fine Art and The Algonquin Hotel, Autograph Collection for a new exhibition of artwork by the legendary artist Al Hirschfeld. “Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” will be on exhibition in the hotel’s legendary Oak Room, September 9 – 20, daily from noon – 7PM, featuring original drawings and hand signed limited edition prints from the worlds of the stage, screen, and concert hall. All artwork is available for purchase. The exhibition at The Algonquin marks the first New York City gallery exhibition of Al Hirschfeld’s work in over ten years.

On Tuesday, September 9, from 5PM - 7PM there will be a special opening night celebration to which the public is invited. Louise Hirschfeld will offer remarks about her late husband and the art on the walls.

“Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” features over two dozen works by the legendary artist including Judy Garland at The Palace; Yul Brynner and Gertrude Lawrence in The King and I; Gwen Verdon in Redhead; Tony Curtis and Sidney Poitier in The Defiant Ones; Ethel Waters, Howard Deitz, Bea Lillie and more backstage At Home Abroad; Carol Burnett, Gershwin and more. In celebration of the release of the new book, Hirschfeld’s Sondheim, the exhibition will include a special display of Sondheim-related pieces including original drawings of Do I Hear a Waltz? and Robert Westenberg in Sunday in the Park with George; lithographs of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum with Nathan Lane, Passion, Putting It Together, and a Sondheim 1977 portrait signed by Hirschfeld; an etching of Gypsy with Ethel Merman; and giclées of Julie Andrews in Putting it Together signed by Julie Andrews (edition of 15), and a Sondheim 1999 portrait signed by Sondheim (one of only four in existence).

Hirschfeld's artwork is known for its seemingly simple flowing and elegant lines that capture the essence of performance, the elusive magic of Broadway and Hollywood, with minimal detail. Yet his drawings communicate volumes with each stroke. The legendary artist’s pen immortalized generations of stage and screen icons. Hirschfeld elevated simple caricature to interpretive expressionism, establishing a new visual language for modern art. His work appeared in major publications for decades, including a 75-year relationship with The New York Times. His distinctive style has become recognizable to generations of art lovers and audiences.

In conjunction with the live exhibition at The Algonquin, Helicline Fine Art previously announced “Hirschfeld: Strokes of Genius,” an online exhibition, September 10 through November 2. Over five dozen original, signed and numbered Hirschfeld drawings and lithographs depicting Broadway, Hollywood, TV, music and comedy are on view and available for purchase from HeliclineFineArt.com as well as 1stDibs.com and Artsy.net.

“Strokes of Genius: Hirschfeld at the Algonquin” launches in tandem with the release of Hirschfeld’s Sondheim, a beautifully curated new poster book, celebrates the legacy of one of the American Theater’s most prolific and celebrated composer/lyricists, Stephen Sondheim, through the pen of the legendary artist Al Hirschfeld. The first volume in a series of deluxe oversized 11 x 14-inch Hirschfeld poster books, Hirschfeld’s Sondheim is authored by Al Hirschfeld Foundation’s Creative Director David Leopold, features an introduction by Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Sunday in The Park With George, Into The Woods, Follies, A Little Night Music); a foreword by Ben Brantley, former chief theater critic for The New York Times; and 58 pages with more than 50 Al Hirschfeld drawings of Sondheim and his musicals, plays and films, including 25 full page images, ready-to-frame posters. Published by Abrams ComicArts, Hirschfeld’s Sondheim will be available at bookstores everywhere on September 9, 2025. Preorder today at AlHirschfeldFoundationsShop.org.