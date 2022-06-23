STANDBY Premiers At The Chain Theatre Festival, July 9-16

Join as 100 artists gather for a semi-annual 'Mix-tape' of theatre!

Don't miss this exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City. All tickets are $22. www.chaintheatre.org

STANDBY will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer festival of New York City based playwrights. PROGRAM #10 7/9 @5pm, 7/13 @8:30pm , 7/14 @6:30pm, 7/16 @5pm will be available in person with one special Live Streamed performance on 7/16 @5pm. Don't miss this exciting festival of live performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top Off-Broadway venues in New York City.

STANDBY explores what happens when an idealistic theatre teacher's dreams are thwarted by toxic colleagues. With comedic conversations in the teacher's room contrasted by drama happening on stage and in the principal's office, the play shows what it's like being a teacher in the 21st century.

This is Annie Raczko's (playwright/director) second play on the NYC stage, her first being GHOSTLIGHT (NY Theatre Festival) in the fall of 2021 at the Teatro LATEA. She was last seen in Moms the Musical (written by Kelly Surrette , directed by Victoria Rae Sook).

The play stars Annie Raczko as the energetic theatre teacher Valerie, Jade E. Anderson (The Robbear) as funky art teacher Lisa who does yoga in the faculty room, Lori Caplan Clark (PJ's Playbook ) as the sarcastic but maternal art teacher Cathleen, Stuart Ginsberg (Wednesdays at A's ; Followers) as the rule following principal George, Keith Keyes (Cousins; Trouble Man Mercy ) as history teacher and union president Andrew , Jeffrey F. Roth (Timelapse; Orpheus Descending ) as confrontational English teacher Derrick, and Olivia Whicheloe (Fun Home; Merrily We Roll Along) as the cold music director Joan.

TICKETS: https://www.chaintheatre.org/calendar/dc34hkn7z6bee6k-jhthr-kkf3r-6gc6t

Masks and proof of vaccination for all audiences is required. Performers, production team members and Chain staff are all vaccinated. For Chain Theatre COVID protocols visit here: https://www.chaintheatre.org/covid-19-guidelines. Can't make it to the theatre? Live-Stream options are also available!

CHAIN THEATRE​ The Chain is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspective.

Chain produced the World Premiere of Garbageman by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award-winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones, The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel). Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian. Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018. For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc

This event is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. @nyscouncilonthearts @nyculture