SNOW WHITE to Begin Performances at New Victory Theater in November

New 42 will kick off the 2025-26 New Victory season with a rustic retelling of the classic fairytale Snow White. This season will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the historic theater’s reopening as New York City’s first theater for kids and families in 1995.

Snow White brings a witty warmth to The Brothers Grimm tale and reminds us that even the wicked deserve a chance at redemption. Snow White is recommended for ages 6+ and will run November 1-9.

The story you know about a feisty heroine who escapes her maniacally murderous stepmother has been reinvented to include original songs sung by a live band of seven storytellers, forgetful forest-dwelling vegans in place of dwarves, and a magic mirror who specializes in jazz music and comedic one-liners. The production is 75 minutes long with no intermission.

Originally scheduled for the New Victory’s 2019-2020 Season, Snow White was postponed due to the pandemic shutdown. The show has been refreshed after a five-year intermission! Snow White marks NIE’s fifth production to be presented on the New Victory stage, with previous productions including Grand Soft Day in 2024 alongside Branar Theater, and a reinvention of Beauty and the Beast in 2018.

The show on stage is just one part of the visitor experience! For 45 minutes before and 20 minutes after every show, the lobby of the New Victory Theater features free do-together activities in which families can try new performance skills or explore the show’s themes. Whether they are wild, wallflowers or somewhere in between, New Victory will guide children through fun family engagement inspired by the show.

Tickets start at $25 and are available at the New Victory Box Office (209 W 42nd Street) leading up to the performance and starting two hours before curtain time on performance days. Tickets can also be purchased online at NewVictory.org and via phone by calling 646.223.3010.

Powered by New 42, the New Victory Theater is supported, in part, with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; the National Endowment for the Arts; as well as the New 42 Board of Directors, and our dedicated foundation, corporate and individual donors.

Photo credit: Mark Dawson