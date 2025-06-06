SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL To Return To The Players Theatre This Fall 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sleepy Hollow the Musical produced by Be Bold! Productions will run Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre NYC Sept 26 - Nov 9, 2025. This original adaptation by Brenda Bell with music composed by Michael Sgouros is inspired by Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Things happen in the hollow at night. Things we don't speak about and things you don't want to know. Two hundred years ago Ichabod Crane lost his way in the hollow and was never seen again. Did the Headless Horseman get to him? Don't look to the kindly folk of Sleepy Hollow for answers - they don't take to strangers.

"Anyone who loves spooky tales knows about the Headless Horseman," says Artistic Director and Playwright Brenda Bell. "It's so much fun to bring him to life, so to speak, and create Sleepy Hollow with all its eccentric characters. It is the perfect fall show, and I can't wait to share it with our audiences this fall."

Nominated for an Innovative Theatre Award for best original music - this musical adaptation of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" features live music (percussion and cello) and spell-binding choreography that will draw you into the hollow and take you for a breathless ride.

"This show also explores another darkness: that of the human heart. those old enough to miss telling scary campfire stories will find pleasant chills here, and something to think about, too." - The New York Times

Sleepy Hollow the Musical runs Sept 26 - Nov 9, 2025, Fridays & Saturdays at 7p / Saturdays at 3p / Sundays at 2p Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre, located at 115 MacDougal St. The theatre is accessible via West 4th St. Station, lines A,C,E,B,D,F,M - walk one block east on West 3rd, and one block south on MacDougal.

