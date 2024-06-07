SEVENTH AVENUE SOUTH Opens At New York Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Seventh Avenue South, a one act play written by Chelsea resident David Allard and directed by Sean Prasso, opened at New York’s Theater Festival at the Hudson Guild Theater on Monday. See photos from the production.

The play, a dramedy, highlights employment and housing discrimination in New York City in 1969. The play also examines the importance of the Stonewall Riots and police brutality at gay bars.

"While this play has many important themes, at its heart, it is a story about self- love and acceptance," said Allard, a former political aide turned actor and writer. "It was created to preserve the important history of the leaders in the gay rights movement. I am so excited to have its premiere here in NYC during Pride Month." This is Allard’s second play to premiere at this festival. The play stars David Allard, Caleb Moreno, Alexandra Lebow, Amy Losi, and Tony Dempsey.

There are two more chances to see the show: Friday June 7 at 9pm and Sunday June 9 at 3:30pm. Tickets can be purchased at https://innovationtickets.com/product/seventh-avenue-south/.

Photo Credits: Eleanor Pilgrim

