SEVEN AGAINST THEBES: A MODERN TAKE ON AN ANCIENT PLAY is Coming to ATA

The American Theatre of Actors will present SEVEN AGAINST THEBES A MODERN TAKE ON AN ANCIENT PLAY.

Performances will run from April 9 - 13; Wednesday - Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m. at the ATA, 314 W. 54th St. New York City.

Oedipus' two sons were supposed to rule Thebes in tandem. But Eteocles took complete control and forced his brother out of the city and is now sole king. Eteocles has been informed that his brother is planning to attack Thebes. He confronts his brother with disastrous results.

Directed by John DeBenedetto featuring Travis Bergmann, Maxwell Branciforte, Devon Lawler, Zachary Pickett, Clay von Carlowitz

