SENTENCED TO A LIFE WITHOUT MUSIC, An Evening Of One-Act Plays By Incarcerated Writers, Comes to The Wild Project This Month

Voices Inside in collaboration with Nylon Fusion Theatre Company and Pen America present Sentenced To A Life Without Music, an evening of one-act plays by incarcerated writers. This special limited engagement will be presented at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009), September 21-25.

Music is just as important as the air we breathe. Image life without it. A day in the life of human beings inside prison walls. Works by Elizabeth Hawes weave throughout the evening as we listen to the female voice in a male centric environment. More than that they are all Sentenced To A Life Without Music.

Sentenced to a Life Without Music will feature one-act plays by award-winning writers Aaron Clancy, Justin Futrell, Elizabeth Hawes, Matthew Mendoza, William Smitherman and Derek R. Trumbo Sr., directed by Ivette Dumeng, Gia Forakis, Lori Kee, Maria Mukuka, Francisco Solorzano, and David Zayas Jr.

Performances will take place on Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm, Thursday, September 22 at 8pm, Friday, September 23 at 8pm, Saturday, September 24 at 8pm and Sunday, September 25 at 3pm. Tickets ($20 advance; $25 door) are available for advance purchase at www.thewildproject.org. The show will run approximately 100 minutes, with an intermission.

The cast will feature Jenny Maguire, Tomike Ogugua, Jorge Sanchez Diaz, James Kennedy, Diego Aguirre, Liam McGowan, Gilberto Ron, Jonny Maldonado, Sean Phillips, Arron Lloyd, Randall Rodriguez, Jenny Maguire, Phyllis Johnson and more to be announced. The design team includes Set Design by Jia Le Ling, Sound Design by Andy Evan Cohen, and Lighting Design by Lucky Pearto.

Voices Inside is an outreach program of Pioneer Playhouse, now in its 12th year, Voices Inside strives to use creativity to promote empathy, humanity, and raise communication skills and self esteem behind bars so as to fight recidivism. We teach writing and performance skills and those in our program have seen their words sail beyond the razor wire and have gone on to win the Pen America award and other national playwriting contests. http://voicesinside.org/

PEN America, founded in 1922 and headquartered in New York City, is a nonprofit organization that works to defend and celebrate free expression in the United States and worldwide through the advancement of literature and human rights. https://pen.org/

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company is committed to giving voice and perspective to established and emerging artists, favoring plays that explore and advance political, social and cultural awareness. The troupe was named one of "Eight Young and Mighty Theatre Companies in New York City" by Backstage and has received two New York Innovative Theatre Awards and 11 Planet Connections Awards. It has produced 25 full-length plays and 21 one-act festivals, as well as readings and salons. www.nylonfusion.org